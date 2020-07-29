All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 9
Melbourne Demons vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Baseball
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
College Basketball
Men’s
2019 ACC Tournament
Semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina (03/15/2019) — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.
2001 ACC Tournament
Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland (03/10/2001) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
Women’s
Duke at Tennessee (01/22/2007) — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Mississippi State at LSU (09/20/2014) — SEC Network, 7 a.m. & 7 p.m.
Miami (FL) at Duke — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
eSports
NBA2K League
Week 11, Day 2: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Bowl — ESPNews, midnight
Golf
PGA Tour
World Golf Championships: St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
FedEx Cares Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Originals: Her Final Putt-The Suzann Pettersen Story — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
PGA of America Special: PGA Hope: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Pat Perez — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.
Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 219
Awad vs. Girtz — CBS Sports Network, midnight
MLB
American League
Seattle at Anaheim — ESPN, 10 p.m.
The latest
- Sports Illustrated-branded nutrition supplements, including a “brain formula,” have led to backlash for owner Authentic Brands Group
- NHL on NBC coverage will start with one booth in Toronto, but “eventually, the majority of the calls will come from inside the buildings”
- Washington Football Team sends out illogical tweet on Alex Smith’s physical and their PUP list, then deletes tweet
- The Professional Hockey Writers Association objects to non-league employed journalists being barred from the NHL bubble
Interleague
Arizona at Texas — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Team Restart: Washington Wizards — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA TV Fantasy Preview — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 10-6 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 5-1 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
NHL
Exhibition, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Tampa Bay at Florida — NHL Network, noon
Carolina at Washington — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
New York Islanders at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Exhibition, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Colorado at Minnesota — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m./NBCSN, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)
Vancouver at Winnipeg — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 37
Sassuolo Calcio vs. Genoa CFC, 1:25 p.m.
ACF Fiorentina vs. Bologna CFC, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The Opinionated 7-Footers — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
E:60: After the Storm — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
World Team Tennis
2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Spring, WV
Chicago Smash at Philadelphia Freedoms — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Orange County Breakers at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Vegas Rollers at Washington Kastles — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
WNBA
2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/KVMY, 10 p.m.