All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 9

Melbourne Demons vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

College Basketball

Men’s

2019 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Duke vs. North Carolina (03/15/2019) — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

2001 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Duke vs. Maryland (03/10/2001) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Duke at Tennessee (01/22/2007) — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Mississippi State at LSU (09/20/2014) — SEC Network, 7 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Duke — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Inside Lacrosse: The Season 2018 — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 11, Day 2: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Bowl — ESPNews, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships: St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

FedEx Cares Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Her Final Putt-The Suzann Pettersen Story — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA of America Special: PGA Hope: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Pat Perez — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 219

Awad vs. Girtz — CBS Sports Network, midnight

MLB

American League

Seattle at Anaheim — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Texas — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Team Restart: Washington Wizards — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA TV Fantasy Preview — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 10-6 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 5-1 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Exhibition, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tampa Bay at Florida — NHL Network, noon

Carolina at Washington — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Exhibition, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Colorado at Minnesota — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m./NBCSN, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)

Vancouver at Winnipeg — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 37

Sassuolo Calcio vs. Genoa CFC, 1:25 p.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. Bologna CFC, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Opinionated 7-Footers — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

E:60: After the Storm — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Spring, WV

Chicago Smash at Philadelphia Freedoms — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Orange County Breakers at New York Empire — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Vegas Rollers at Washington Kastles — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

2020 Season, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/KVMY, 10 p.m.