All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 9

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Basketball

Men’s

1989 ACC/Big East Challenge

Clemson at Providence (12/06/1989) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky (03/03/2020) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Women’s

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (02/09/2020) — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

College Football

2017 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/09/2017) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson (11/24/2018) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (11/09/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Soccer

Men’s

2019 ACC Tournament

Quarterfinal: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (11/10/2019) — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

Clemson vs. South Carolina (09/15/2019) — ACC Network, noon

College Softball

2006 Women’s College World Series

1st Round: Arizona State vs. Texas (06/01/2006) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2013 Women’s College World Series

1st Round: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (05/30/2013) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2013 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Knoxville Super Regional Final

Tennessee vs. Alabama (05/25/2013) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2015 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Los Angeles Super Regional

2nd Round: Texas vs. UCLA (05/16/2015) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2001 Women’s College World Series

Final: Arizona vs. UCLA (05/28/2001) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2015 Women’s College World Series

National Semifinal: LSU vs. Michigan (05/31/2001) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Clemson vs. Western Carolina (02/12/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 11, Day 1: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

1992 Greater Greensboro Open

Final Round (04/26/1992) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

1999 The Memorial Tournament

Final Round (06/06/1999) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 1999 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2006 — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 14: Swing Your Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: RX-Fix Your Yips — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — or Kansas City at Detroit — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB Network, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Philadelphia — FS1, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Epic Moments: A Battle in the Bronx — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Round of 16, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Scrimmage, HP Field House/VISA Athletic Center/The Arena, Orlando, FL

Memphis at Miami — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 40-31 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 30-21 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 20-11 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Exhibition Games, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Exhibition, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Edmonton at Calgary — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Pause: Post to Post — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NHL Top 10 — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Game Changers: All Time Greats — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NHL Rivals: Philadelphia/Pittsburgh — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 37

Parma Calcio vs. Atalanta BC — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Special: Aritz Aduriz — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

LaLiga Behind the Cameras — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Rising Stars of LaLiga: Riqui Puig: Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Washington Kastles at Springfield Lasers — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Philadelphia Freedoms at San Diego Aviators — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Orlando Storm at New York Empire — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/WCIU 26.2, 9 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/Fox Sports North Plus/KZJO, 10 p.m.