Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 9
Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

College Basketball
Men’s
1989 ACC/Big East Challenge
Clemson at Providence (12/06/1989) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky (03/03/2020) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Women’s
Texas A&M at Mississippi State (02/09/2020) — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

College Football
2017 College Football Playoff
National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/09/2017) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson (11/24/2018) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (11/09/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Soccer
Men’s
2019 ACC Tournament
Quarterfinal: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (11/10/2019) — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

Clemson vs. South Carolina (09/15/2019) — ACC Network, noon

College Softball
2006 Women’s College World Series
1st Round: Arizona State vs. Texas (06/01/2006) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2013 Women’s College World Series
1st Round: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (05/30/2013) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2013 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament
Knoxville Super Regional Final
Tennessee vs. Alabama (05/25/2013) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2015 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament
Los Angeles Super Regional
2nd Round: Texas vs. UCLA (05/16/2015) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2001 Women’s College World Series
Final: Arizona vs. UCLA (05/28/2001) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2015 Women’s College World Series
National Semifinal: LSU vs. Michigan (05/31/2001) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Clemson vs. Western Carolina (02/12/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

eSports
NBA2K League
Week 11, Day 1: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Golf
PGA Tour
1992 Greater Greensboro Open
Final Round (04/26/1992) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

1999 The Memorial Tournament
Final Round (06/06/1999) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Championship Highlights: 1999 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
PGA Championship Highlights: 2006 — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 14: Swing Your Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
The Skill Code: RX-Fix Your Yips — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2000 PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — or Kansas City at Detroit — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

National League
San Diego at San Francisco — MLB Network, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague
New York Yankees at Philadelphia — FS1, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Epic Moments: A Battle in the Bronx — FS1, 4:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 5 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Round of 16, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Preseason
Scrimmage, HP Field House/VISA Athletic Center/The Arena, Orlando, FL
Memphis at Miami — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 40-31 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 30-21 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 20-11 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Preseason
Exhibition Games, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Exhibition, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Edmonton at Calgary — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Pause: Post to Post — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
NHL Top 10 — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Game Changers: All Time Greats — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NHL Rivals: Philadelphia/Pittsburgh — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Serie A
Matchday 37
Parma Calcio vs. Atalanta BC — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
LaLiga Special: Aritz Aduriz — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
LaLiga Behind the Cameras — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.
Rising Stars of LaLiga: Riqui Puig: Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
World Team Tennis
2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV
Washington Kastles at Springfield Lasers — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Philadelphia Freedoms at San Diego Aviators — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Orlando Storm at New York Empire — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

WNBA
WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL
Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/NESNplus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/WCIU 26.2, 9 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/Fox Sports North Plus/KZJO, 10 p.m.

