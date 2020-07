All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Baseball

2014 Big Ten Championship

Indiana vs. Nebraska (05/25/2014) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Duke at Boston College (12/09/2017) — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s

2020 SEC Championship

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (03/08/2020) — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

2020 ACC Tournament

Quarterfinal: Duke vs. Boston College (03/06/2020) — ACC Network 12:30 p.m.

UConn at South Carolina (02/10/2020) — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.

Kentucky at LSU (02/18/2020) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Field Hockey

2019 ACC Tournament

Semifinal: Boston College vs. Virginia (11/08/2019) — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Football

Boston College at Florida State (10/21/2006) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech (10/25/2007) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State (11/09/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Richmond at Duke (02/28/2020) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Mount St. Mary’s at Johns Hopkins (03/10/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Ohio State (03/01/2020) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Hofstra at Boston College (03/11/2020) — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m./ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina (05/05/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Softball

2019 Big Ten Championship

Michigan vs. Minnesota (05/11/2019) — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

2016 Big Ten Championship

Minnesota vs. Michigan (05/14/2016) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Wrestling

2014 Big Ten Championships (03/07-08/2014) — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Brendel Chamblee & Lucas Wald — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Me and My Golf Tips: Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Kenny G — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Women’s Bantamweights — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at San Diego — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Boston — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Round of 16, Wide World of Sports, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake — FS1 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC — FS1, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Scrimmage, HP Field House/The Arena/VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Washington at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Team Restart: Orlando Magic — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 70-61 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 60-51 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2020: No. 50-41 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

2002 Western Conference Final

Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings (05/27/2002) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, noon

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (02/13/2020) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers (03/05/2020) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (02/11/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (02/19/2020) — NHL Network, midnight

Skates & Plates — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Skates & Plates — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Skates & Plates — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Skates & Plates — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Return to Play Preview Show: Western Conference — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Before They Were Stars — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Schedule, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Chicago Smash at Orange County Breakers — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Springfield Lasers at Vegas Rollers — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Orlando Storm at San Diego Aviators — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.