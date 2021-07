All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Illinois Regional, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL

Autism Army vs. Always Us — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Game 10 — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Boeheim’s Army vs. Heartfire — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Jackson, TN Underdawgs vs. Always a Brave — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football

Big Sky Media Days — ESPN+, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Live From the Olympics — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Boston — ESPN/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (joined in progress)

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/SNY, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Bally Sports South/SNY, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2021 NBA Draft: Get to Know — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Round Robin, Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

United States vs. Communist China — USA Network, 8:40 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Pool A, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Mol/Sorum (Netherlands) vs. Herrera/Gavira (Spain) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Women’s Pool B, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

April Ross/Alix Klineman (United States) vs. Liliana Baquerizo/Elsa Fernandez (Spain) — CNBC, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

Men’s Pool B, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Brazil vs. Argentina — USA Network, 9:50 a.m.

Triathlon

Women’s, Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan

Individual Final — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Men’s and Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Finals: Men’s 200m Freestyle, Women’s and Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 100m Breaststroke — NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Water Polo

Men’s Group A, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

South Africa vs. United States — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Women’s Group B, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Hungary vs. United States — NBC,

Tennis

Men’s and Women’s, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s 2nd Round, Women’s Round of 16, Doubles Quarterfinals — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Men’s 2nd Round, Women’s Round of 16, Doubles Quarterfinals — Olympic Channel, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Rugby Sevens

Men’s Pool B, Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Canada vs. Japan and Fiji vs. Great Britain — CNBC, 10:10 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal — NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Softball

Bronze Medal Game — CNBC. midnight

Basketball

Women’s Group B, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Nigeria vs. United States — USA Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Diving

Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Synchronized 10m Platform Final — CNBC, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cycling

Women’s, Izu MTB Course, Tokyo, Japan

Cross-Country Final — USA Network, 2:30 a.m (Tuesday)

Canoe

Women’s, Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Kayak Final — CNBC, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Women’s Group G, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima, Japan

United States vs. Australia — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Gymnastics

Women’s, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Team Final — Peacock, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m.

Juegos Olímpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ESPN Original Documentaries — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Atlanta Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.