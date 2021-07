All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Illinois Regional, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL

Autism Army vs. SCD Hoops — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Always Us vs. Peoria All-Stars — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Golden Eagles vs. B1 Ballers — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Brotherly Love vs. Playing for Jimmy V — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Columbus Regional, Covelli Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Red Scare vs. Category 5 — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Men of Mackey vs. Carmen’s Crew — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Money Team vs. Team Hines — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Game 12 — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Quarterfinals, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Costa Rica vs. Canada — Univision/TUDN, 6:30 p.m/FS1, 7 p.m.

United States vs. Jamaica — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m./FS1, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, midnight

Drag Racing

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 4 p.m.

eSports

SportsCenter Special: EA Madden Ratings Kickoff Show — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Formula E

London E-Prix

Round 13, Excel Circuit, London, England, United Kingdom

Race — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

LPGA/Ladies European Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Final Round — CNBC, 8:30 a.m.

R&A Championships/PGA Tour Champions

The Senior Open Championship, Sunningdale Golf Course (Old Course), Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

European Tour

Cazoo Open, The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Monday, delayed)

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Shuvee Stakes– FS2, 1 p.m.

Shuvee Stakes — FS1, 2 p.m.

Day’s Program — FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — TBS/YES/NESN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Miami — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Arizona/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at New York Mets — Sportsnet/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Awards Presentation — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Harry Caray — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Hawk: The Colorful Life of Hawk Harrelson — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — WSBK/WNAC 64.2/TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 6 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC — YES/WRBW, 6 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union — WBFS/WTVX/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City — KZJO/Bally Sports Kansas City, 9 p.m.

NBA

Mock Draft Special — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Woj & Lowe Free Agency Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: 2020-21 Improbable Plays — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 32 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Basketball

Men’s Preliminary Round-Group A, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

France vs. United States — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Men’s Preliminary Round-Group C, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Argentina vs. Slovenia — CNBC, 12:35 a.m. (Monday)

Swimming

Men’s and Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Qualifying Heats — NBC, 8:30 a.m.

Finals: Women’s 100m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 400m Freestyle, Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Medley — NBC, 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Group A, Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

Japan vs. Mexico — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m. (joined in progress)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Pool Round, Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Russian Olympic Committee vs. United States — NBC, 9 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary-Pool C, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Gibb/Bourne (United States) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy) — NBC, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round-Pool D, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Claes/Sponcil (United States) vs. Graudina./Kravcenoka (Latvia) — USA Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round-Pool A, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Pavan/Melissa (Canada) vs. Sude/Borger (Germany) — USA Network, 11 p.m.

Triathlon

Men’s Individual, Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s Final — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Round Robin, Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

Japan vs. United States — USA Network, 9 p.m.

Tennis

2nd Round, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s and Women’s Singles/Men’s and Women’s Doubles — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Skateboarding

Women’s, Ariake Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Street Final — CNBC, 11:30 p.m.

Diving

Men’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Synchronized 10m Platform Final — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Archery

Men’s, Yumenoshima Final Field, Tokyo, Japan

Team Gold Medal Match — CNBC, 3:30 a.m. (Monday)

Gymnastics

Men’s, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Team Final — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m.

Juegos Olimpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

We Must Go: The Quest for the World Cup — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SEC Featured: Tokyo Bound — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

E60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 5:40 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

La jugada — TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)