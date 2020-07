All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 8

West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

College Baseball

2006 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: North Carolina vs. Oregon State (06/26/2006) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football

2020 Senior Bowl

North vs. South (01/25/2020) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2019 NCAA Division I Football Tournament

Quarterfinal: Illinois State Redbirds at North Dakota State Bison (12/14/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Semifinal: Montana State Bobcats at North Dakota State Bison (12/21/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Championship: James Madison Dukes vs. North Dakota State Bison (01/11/2020) — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

2019 ACC Championship

Virginia vs. Clemson (12/07/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Florida State (09/28/2019) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Boston College (09/28/2019) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State (11/23/2019) — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia

College Softball

2017 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Michigan State (05/13/2017) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at Ohio State (01/07/2017) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Women’s

Purdue at Ohio State (10/16/2015) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Wrestling

Iowa at Ohio State (01/21/2018) — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

The Turn, Day 4 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

British Masters, Close House Golf Club, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2018 Evian Championship

Final Round (09/16/2018) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

2019 Open Championship Highlights — NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Hope: Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

7 Days at the Memorial Tournament — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

2018 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships

Gold Medal Game: Sweden vs. Switzerland (05/20/2018) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS1/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Whittaker vs. Till, “Fight Island,” Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Prelims — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Main Event — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: Whittaker vs. Till — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Fox, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — MLB Network, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 4 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — FS1, 9 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Washington — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Round of 16, Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Early Pregnancy Test 200 (yes, that’s the name), Kansas Speedway, Kansas City KS

Race — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery, 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Scrimmage

HP Field House, Orlando, FL

Los Angeles Lakers “at” Orlando Magic — NBA TV, noon

Miami Heat “at” Utah Jazz — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Countdown: NBA Restart — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

2019 AFC Wild Card Playoff Games

Buffalo Bill at Houston Texans (01/04/2020) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (01/04/2020) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

2019 NFC Wild Card Playoff Games

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (01/05/2020) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (01/05/2020) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

2019 NFC Divisional Playoff Game

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (01/11/2020) — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2002 Western Conference Final

Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings (05/27/2002) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2004 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2014 Western Conference Final

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/2014) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

1994 Eastern Conference Final

Game 7: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (Mattheau! Mattheau!! Mattheau!!, 05/27/1994) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

1993 Clarence Campbell Conference Final

Game 7: Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (05/29/1983) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Gençlerbirligi Spor Kulübü vs, Besiktas SK — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.

Fenerbahce SK vs. Rizespor — beIN Sports, 4 p.m (same day coverage)

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Philadelphia Freedoms at Orlando Storm — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/Facebook, 9 a.m.

Orange County Breakers at Springfield Lasers — CBS Sports Network, noon

San Diego Aviators at Washington Kastles — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

New York Empire at Chicago Smash — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Nice, France

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

Opening Day, WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Seattle Storm “at” New York Liberty — ESPN, noon

Los Angeles Sparks “at” Phoenix Mercury — ABC, 3 p.m.

Indiana Fever “at” Washington Mystics — CBS Sports Network/NBC Sports Washington, 5 p.m.