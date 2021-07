All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 19

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Essendon Bombers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Illinois Regional, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, IL

Boeheim’s Army vs. Forces of Seoul — ESPN, noon

House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson UnderDawgs — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Overlooked vs. Team Heartfire — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Always A Brave vs. Hoopville Warriors — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Columbus Regional, Covelli Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Wolf Blood vs. Category 5 — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Red Scare vs. BC Vahakni City — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Blue Collar U vs. The Nerd Team — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Zip ‘Em Up vs. Ohio 1804 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Big3

Week 3, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Power vs. Ball Hogs — CBS, 1 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Triplets — CBS, 2 p.m.

Tri-State vs. Ghost Ballers — Triller/FITE, 3 p.m.

3’s Company vs. 3 Headed Monsters — Triller/FITE, 4 p.m.

Killer 3’s vs. Aliens — Triller/FITE, 5 p.m.

Enemies vs. Bivouac — Triller/FITE, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Quarterfinals, State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

Qatar vs. El Salvador — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m./Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras — Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m./FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — Fox, 7 p.m.

Gold Cup Postgame — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 10 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Drag Racing

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 2 p.m.

Formula E

London E-Prix

Round 12, Excel Circuit, London, England, United Kingdom

Race — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships/PGA Tour Champions

The Senior Open Championship, Sunningdale Golf Course (Old Course), Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

LPGA/Ladies European Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

3rd Round — CNBC, 8:30 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, The Country Club of North Carolina (Dogwood and Cardinal Courses), Village of Pinehurst, NC

Championship Match — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

European Tour

Cazoo Open, The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Caress Stakes and American Oaks– FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — FS1/YES/NESN, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — FS1, 7 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Miami — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Mets — Sportsnet/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC — WGN/TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers — WUCW/Bally Sports North Plus/KPTV+, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy — KTXA/Spectrum SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati — WUXP/WSTR, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids — KMYU/Altitude, 10 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KTBU, 10 p.m.

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — KCOP/TSN1/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

2021 NHL Draft, NHL Network Studios, Secaucus, NJ

Rounds 2-7 — NHL Network/Sporstnet, 11 a.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: Only live events will be listed

Women’s Soccer

Group F, Miyagi Stadium, Rifu, Japan

Netherlands vs. Brazil — Universo, 7 a.m.

Group G, Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

New Zealand vs. United States — NBCSN/Telemundo, 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Preliminary Round — Pool D, Shiokaze Park-Centre Court, Tokyo, Japan

Netherlands (Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen) vs. United States (Nicholas Lucena/Phil Dalhausser) — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball

Preliminary Round — Pool B, Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

United States vs. France — NBC, 9 a.m.

3×3 Basketball

Men’s Pool Round, Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Netherlands vs. ROC (Russia) — USA Network, 9 a.m.

ROC (Russia) vs. Belgium — USA Network, 10:35 p.m.

Communist China vs. Latvia — NBCSN, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Pool Round, Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan

Romania vs. United States — USA Network, 4:20 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

Finals, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Men’s 400m Freestyle Final, Women’s 400m Individual Medley, Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Medley — NBC, 8 p.m.

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Softball

Round Robin, Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

Australia vs. United States — CNBC, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s and Women’s Singles, 1st Round/Men’s and Women’s Doubles, 1st Round — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Singles, 1st Round/Men’s and Women’s Doubles, 1st Round — Olympic Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Cycling

Road Race — USA Network, midnight

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round — Group A, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan

United States vs. Japan — CNBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Diving

Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan

Synchronized 3m Springboard Final — CNBC, 2:10 a.m. (Sunday)

Archery

Women’s, Yumenoshima Final Field, Tokyo, Japan

Bronze Medal Match/Gold Medal Match — CNBC, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Men’s Soccer

Group D, International Stadium Yokohama, Japan

Brazil vs. Côte d’Ivoire — NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Group C, Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan

Australia vs. Spain — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m.

Juegos Olimpicos Tokyo 2020: Edición nocturna — Telemundo, midnight

Soccer

International Club Friendly, Estadio Municipal de La Linea de la Concepcion, Cadiz, SpainZ

Real Bétis vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

2021 Humanitarian Awards — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight