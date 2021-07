All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 19

Carlton Blues vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

West Coast Eagles vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Adelaide Crows vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Columbus Regional, Covelli Center, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

The Money Team vs. The Region — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Team Hines vs. Brown & White — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Men of Mackey vs. Ballinteers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Carmen’s Crew vs. Mid American Unity — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

WBA Interim World Super Featherweight Title, Heartland Event Center, AGI Pavilion, Grand Island, NE

Kalvin Henderson vs. Isaiah Steen — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Football

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences: Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: B1G Football Media Day Special: Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Golf

R&A Championships/PGA Tour Champions

The Senior Open Championship, Sunningdale Golf Course (Old Course), Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

LPGA/Ladies European Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Junior Amateur, The Country Club of North Carolina (Dogwood and Cardinal Courses), Village of Pinehurst, NC

Semifinals — Peacock, 3 p.m./Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

European Tour

Cazoo Open, The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Lake George Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/WPIX/Amazon/NESN, 7 pm.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Miami — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Baly Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at New York Mets — Sportsnet One/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postgame — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Unsung Heroes of the Finals — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Finals: Defining Moments — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA Sounds of the Finals — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2021 NHL Draft, NHL Network Studios, Secaucus, NJ

Round 1 — ESPN2/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2021 Draft Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2021 Draft Round 1 Recap — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Opening Ceremony, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

Primetime Replay — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Primetime Replay — NBC, 9:10 p.m. (Pacific time zone 0nly)

Rowing: Qualifying Heats & Repechages — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis: Men’s and Women’s Singles First Round/Men’s and Women’s Doubles First Round — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Cycling: Men’s Road Race — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Water Polo

Women’s, Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Koto City, Tokyo, Japan

Japan vs. United States — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis: Men’s and Women’s Singles First Round/Men’s and Women’s Doubles First Round — Olympic Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Softball

Round Robin, Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

United States vs. Mexico — NBCSN, 2:10 a.m. (Saturday)

Beach Volleyball: Preliminary Round — USA Network, 4:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s Soccer

Group E, Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan

Chile vs. Canada — Telemundo, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Group G, Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan

Sweden vs. Australia — NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Gymnastics: Qualifications — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

Men’s and Women’s, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Koto City, Tokyo, Japan

Qualifying Heats — USA Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Olympics Preview Show — NBC, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer & Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Picture of Triumph — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Annika at Colonial — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Mifel Open, Delmar International School, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Swiss Open Gstaad, Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland

Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)