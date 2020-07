All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 8

Gold Coast Suns vs. Western Bulldogs — ESPN3, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at KT Wiz — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

Bowling

PBA Tour

King of the Lanes, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, FL

Contenders Match & King Match 5 — FS1, 8 p.m.

Contenders Match & King Match 6 — FS1, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina State at Boston College (01/11/2011) — ACC Network, noon

Boston College at Virginia Tech (02/26/2008) — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football

2007 ACC Championship

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (12/01/2007) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State (10/10/2019) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

One for the Ages — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Nebraska at Minnesota (02/16/2020) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Penn State (02/17/2017) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Wisconsin at Minnesota (02/19/2016) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

College Softball

2018 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 1: Washington vs. Florida State (06/04/2018) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

2006 Women’s College World Series

1st Round: Arizona State vs. Texas (06/01/2006) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2013 Women’s College World Series

1st Round: Michigan vs. Oklahoma (05/30/2013) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2014 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Norman Super Regional Finals: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma (05/25/2014) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2016 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Tallahassee Super Regional, Round 2: Kentucky vs. Utah (05/22/2016) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2009 Women’s College World Series

Semifinal: Alabama vs. Florida (05/31/2009) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Manchester United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone (Liverpool raises the Premier League Trophy) — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

The Turn, Day 1 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

British Masters, Close House Golf Club, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

2012 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Final Round (02/12/2012) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

2014 Northern Trust Open

Final Round (02/16/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

2019 3M Open

Final Round (07/07/2019) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

World Long Drive Tour

2019 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash

Final Round (06/05/2019) — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Ollie Schniederjans — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 125

MAnhoef vs. Marshall (09/19/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Bellator 187

McKee vs. Moore (11/10/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

Summer Camp

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight Special: A Conversation — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group D, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Group E, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies (01/14/2020) — NBA TV, 5 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies (10/27/2019) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Team Restart: Memphis Grizzlies — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Arena — TNT, 10 p.m.

NFL

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (11/04/2012) — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Replay: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (12/30/2012) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2007 Western Conference Final

Game 5: Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings (05/20/2007) — NHL Network, noon

2003 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (06/07/2003) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2007 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks (06/06/2007) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

1998 Western Conference Semifinal

Game 1: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars (05/07/1998) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (10/13/1993) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2007 Anaheim Ducks Stanley Cup Video — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Animated: Stanley Cup Stories — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup

Semifinals, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, midnight (same day coverage)

Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

UC Sampdoria vs. Genoa CFC — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

LaLiga Behind the Cameras — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Coupe de France: Road to the Final — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

San Diego Aviators at New York Empire — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Chicago Smash at Springfield Lasers– Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Vegas Rollers at Philadelphia Freedoms– CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern European Championships, Tipsarevic Tennis Academy, Belgrade, Serbia

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

USL Championship

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Indy Eleven — ESPN2, 6 p.m.