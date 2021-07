All Times Eastern

College Football

SEC This Morning: SEC Media Days — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

ACC Football Kickoff — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

SEC Now: 2021 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Conference USA Media Days: East Division — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

The B1G Show: NHL Draft Preview — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA/Ladies European Tour

Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Classics: 2019 3M Open — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Rick Violette Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 148: Silva vs. Sonnen II (07/07/2012) — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, noon

Boston vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports South, 12:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Cincinnati — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports South, 5:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — ESPN/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Kansas City at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at New York Yankees — NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m (Thursday)

MLS

Columbus vs. Nashville — Bally Sports Ohio/WUXP, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution — WBFS/WTVX/WSBK/WNAC 64.2, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Montreal Impact — YESnetwork.com/TVA Sports 2, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls — TSN1/TSN4/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United — WGN/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta Union — FS1, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas — Altitude/KTXA, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — KMYUI/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC — FS1/TSN4, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive: Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Special — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 2021 Finals, Game 6 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Expansion Draft, Gas Works Park, Seattle, WA

Seattle Kraken Picks — ESPN2/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2021 Expansion Draft Pre-Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2021 Expansion Draft Recap — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXII Olympiad: Tokyo 2020

Women’s Soccer

Group F, Miyagi Stadium, Rifu, Japan

Zambia vs. Netherlands — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Group F, Tokyo Stadium, Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan

Australia vs. New Zealand — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

Softball

Round Robin, Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, Fukushima, Japan

United States vs. Canada — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Mexico vs. Japan — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Italy vs. Australia — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Men’s Soccer

Group C, Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan

Egypt vs. Spain — Olympic Channel/Universo, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Group A, Tokyo Stadium, Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan

Mexico vs. France — USA Network/Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Group B, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima, Japan

New Zealand vs. Republic of Korea — NBCSN, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Group D, International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Saudi Arabia — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Group C, Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan

Argentina vs. Australia — Olympic Channel/Telemundo, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Olympic Channel News — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Tokyo 2020: El Camino Dorado — Telemundo, 7 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Arena Esport — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Drinks With Binks: Don Garber — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks: Channing Frye — Fuvo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2;30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Mifel Open, Delmar International School, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Croatia Open (ATP)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA)/Poland Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)