All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Lotte Giants at SK Wyverns — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

Bowling

PBA Tour

King of the Lanes, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, FL

Contenders Match & King Match 3 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Contenders Match & King Match 4 — FS2, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Junior Lightweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Jayson Velez vs. Oscar Valdez — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Baseball

2017 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Northwestern vs. Maryland (05/27/2017) — Big Ten Network, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Miami at Syracuse (03/07/2020_ — ACC Network, noon

Stanford at Arizona (03/02/2014) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Women’s

2020 ACC Tournament

1st Round: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh (03/04/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland (02/26/2018) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Field Hockey

2016 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Maryland vs. Northwestern (11/04/2016) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Football

1997 Citrus Bowl

Northwestern vs. Tennessee (01/01/1997) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

2006 ACC Championship

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest (12/02/2006) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville (09/21/2019) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

North Carolina State at Syracuse (10/10/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

College Football Live — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Women’s

2014 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Syracuse vs. Maryland (05/25/2014) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2015 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Maryland vs. North Carolina (05/24/2015) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Boston College vs. Maryland (05/28/2017) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

Boston College vs. James Madison (05/27/2018) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Maryland (02/24/2019) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Soccer

Men’s

Maryland vs. UCLA (09/01/2007) — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Watford vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Universo, 12:55 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal — NBCSN,3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Rory McIlroy, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Rory McIlroy, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2014 PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Whittaker vs. Souza — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

Summer Camp

Houston at Kansas City — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2020 Predictions Special — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group C, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United — ESPN2/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Group E, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew — ESPN2/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers (01/29/2020) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers (12/17/2020) — NBA TV, 7 p.m..

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

The Arena — TNT, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: Indiana Pacers — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (10/15/2017) — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys (11/26/1998) — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Replay: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (10/14/2007) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Replay: San Diego Chargers at Minnesota Vikings (11/04/2007) — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/30/2016) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/01/2016) — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/04/2016) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/06/2016) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Game 5: San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/09/2016) — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2016) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

Atalanta BC vs. Bologna — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Club International Friendly, Le Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Celtic — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Orlando Storm at Washington Kastles — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

New York Empire at Springfield Lasers — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/Facebook, noon

Philadelphia Freedoms at Chicago Smash — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Orange County Breakers at Vegas Rollers — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern European Championships, Tipsarevic Tennis Academy, Belgrade, Serbia

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

WNBA

WNBA Season Preview — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.