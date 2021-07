All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 16

Melbourne Demons vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Preliminary Round

1st Round, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Barbados vs. Bermuda — FS2, 7 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Montserrat — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiâna, Goiás, Brazil

Peru vs. Paraguay — Univision/TUDN, 4:50 p.m./FS1, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Brazil vs. Chile — UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 7: Vierzon to Le Creusot — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, Ireland

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Country Club , Endicott, NY

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Country Club, The Colony, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN2/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Philadelphia — Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at New York Yankees — MLB Network/SNY/WPIX, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Practice — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 3, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC, 8 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-0)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Boston College — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles Third Round — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Euro 2020

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Switzerland vs. Spain — ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Belgium vs. Italy — ESPN, 2:55 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UEFA Euro Today — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Euro Pre-Match — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro Tonight — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings — CBS Sports Network/WCIU/Bally Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm — Twitter/KZJO, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks — CBS Sports Network/KHSV/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.