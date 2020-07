All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 5

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Samsung Lions — ESPN, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Summer Series

Junior Welterweights, MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, Las Vegas, NV

Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Andre Berto vs. Jesus Soto Karass (07/27/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Andre Berto vs. Steve Upsher Chambers (09/06/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff, Leg 1, Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

2019 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Iowa vs. Rutgers (03/09/2019) — Big Ten Network, noon

Iowa at Illinois (12/28/2016) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

Maryland at Northwestern (12/31/2019) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Rutgers at Indiana (01/27/2018) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue (01/24/2013) — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

2000 Orange Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan (01/01/2000) — ESPNU, noon

2004 Orange Bowl

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) (01/01/2004) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2012 Orange Bowl

Clemson vs. West Virginia (01/04/2012) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2014 Orange Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State (01/03/12014) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2016 Orange Bowl

Michigan vs. Florida State (12/302016) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri (09/21/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Kentucky at Mississippi State (09/21/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M (09/21/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia (09/21/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama (09/22/2007) — ESPNU, midnight

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Duke vs. Princeton (09/06/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Women’s

North Carolina State vs. Furman (09/15/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Florida State vs. Colorado (09/12/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska (01/16/2014) — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson vs. South Carolina (09/15/2019) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

2019 Tour de France

Stage 8: Mâcon to Saint-Étienne (07/13/2019) — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

eSports

NBA2K League

Week 8, Night 3: Whiparound Coverage — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Welcome to the Weekend — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

Eibar vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

MLB

2014 National League Championship Series

Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants (10/16/2014) — MLB Network, 7 a.m. & 11 p.m.

1996 American League Championship Series

Game 1: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees (10/09/1996) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

2016 World Series

Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (11/02/2016) — FS1, noon

2019 National League Championship Series

Game 3: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (10/14/2019) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (10/15/2019) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Glory Road: The Inaugural Brickyard — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

One Hot Night: The NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

Glory Road: Modified to Cup — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Glory Road: Controversial Finishes — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Glory Road: The Winston Million — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

2004 AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (01/23/2005) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/03/2019) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Immaculate Reception: A Football Life — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

The Timeline: The Tuck Rule — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

What If?: The Catch — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

What If?: Luck of the Draw — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

What If?: Brees to Miami — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

What If?: Tuck Rule — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

What If?: Immaculate Reception — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

2018 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (04/27/2018) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (04/29/2018) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (05/01/2018) — NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (05/03/2018) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (05/05/2018) — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (05/07/2018) — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (05/10/2018) — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Top 10: Goaltenders — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10: Traditions — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Road to Victory: The New York Rangers Story — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Backstory: The Decision– ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60: Game One — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Eastern European Championship, Tipsarevic Tennis Academy, Belgrade, Serbia

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.