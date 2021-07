All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

West Virginia Regional, Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV

Bucketneers vs. Armored Athlete — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Sideline Cancer vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Herd That vs. Team 23 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Best Virginia vs. D2 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: 2021 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Process: The Story of the 2015 National Champions — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1986 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 16: Summer Olympics — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Angela Stanford – Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Golf Films: St. Andrews — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

The Charlie Rymer Golf Show — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Barao vs. Dillashaw — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Top 10: One-Round Wars — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Cincinnati — SNY/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — ESPN/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Los Angeles — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals Media Availability — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

One for the Ages — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Mifel Open, Delmar International School, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Croatia Open (ATP)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA)/Poland Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)