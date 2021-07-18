All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
West Virginia Regional, Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV
War Ready vs. Bucketneers — ESPN, noon
Armored Athlete vs. HBCUnited — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sideline Cancer vs. Founding Fathers — ESPN3, 5 p.m.
PrimeTime Players vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Wichita Regional, Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS
Challenge ALS vs. Team Arkansas — ESPN3, 2 p.m.
AfterShocks vs. Omaha Blue Crew — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Florida TNT VS. LA Cheaters — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Eberlein Drive vs. Stillwater Stars — ESPN3, 9 p.m.
Big3
Week 2, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers/Tri-State vs. Bivouac/Ball Hogs vs. Aliens — CBS, 3 p.m.
USA Basketball
Women’s Exhibition, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
United States vs. Nigeria — Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Exhibition, Michael Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
United States vs. Spain — NBCSN, 9 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group Stage
Group B, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, MO
United States vs. Canada — Univision/TUDN, 4:50 p.m./Fox, 5 p.m.
Group B, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Martinique vs. Haiti — FS2/Galavision, 5 p.m.
Group A, Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, Dallas, TX
Mexico vs. El Salvador — Univision/TUDN, 9:50 p.m./FS1, 10 p.m.
Group A, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago — FS2/Galavision, 10 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 4:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 21: Chatou to Paris Champs-Élysées — Peacock, 10:05 a.m./NBCSN/Peacock, 10:30 a.m. (conclusion)
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom
Race — ESPN, 9:55 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
Golf
R&A Championships
The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, Kent, England, United Kingdom
Final Round — NBC, 7 a.m.
Final Round — Telemundo, noon
Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS, 1 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Coronation Cup — FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Coronation Cup — FS2, 3 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whittaker — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
UFC Main Event: UFC 144: Edgar vs. Henderson — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 1 & 2 — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Texas vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN2/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.
Texas vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m./ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Statcast Edition)
National League
Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 07/17)
Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Washington — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/MASN, 1 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 07/17)
San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Washington — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/MASN, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.
Interleague
Tampa Bay at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:20 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLS
Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH
Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: New Hampshire — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Post Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
NBA Finals Film Room: 2021 Finals, Game 5 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — Paramount+, 5 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 6 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride — Twitch, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, noon
SC Featured — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.
SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
SportsCenter Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
SportsCenter Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Fox Sports: Voices — Fox, 4 p.m.
E60: Declan Sullivan — ESNPews, 4:30 p.m.
E60: Pictures: Fight On, The Jake Olson Story — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
E60: Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.
E60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 12:15 a.m. (Monday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
Croatia Open (ATP)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA)/Poland Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)