Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

West Virginia Regional, Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV

War Ready vs. Bucketneers — ESPN, noon

Armored Athlete vs. HBCUnited — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sideline Cancer vs. Founding Fathers — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

PrimeTime Players vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Wichita Regional, Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Challenge ALS vs. Team Arkansas — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

AfterShocks vs. Omaha Blue Crew — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Florida TNT VS. LA Cheaters — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Eberlein Drive vs. Stillwater Stars — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Big3

Week 2, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers/Tri-State vs. Bivouac/Ball Hogs vs. Aliens — CBS, 3 p.m.

USA Basketball

Women’s Exhibition, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Nigeria — Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Exhibition, Michael Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Spain — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group B, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, MO

United States vs. Canada — Univision/TUDN, 4:50 p.m./Fox, 5 p.m.

Group B, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Martinique vs. Haiti — FS2/Galavision, 5 p.m.

Group A, Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, Dallas, TX

Mexico vs. El Salvador — Univision/TUDN, 9:50 p.m./FS1, 10 p.m.

Group A, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago — FS2/Galavision, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 4:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 21: Chatou to Paris Champs-Élysées — Peacock, 10:05 a.m./NBCSN/Peacock, 10:30 a.m. (conclusion)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Race — ESPN, 9:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, Kent, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — NBC, 7 a.m.

Final Round — Telemundo, noon

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

A Celebration of PGA Professionals — CBS, 1 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Coronation Cup — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Coronation Cup — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Romero vs. Whittaker — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Holloway vs. Ortega — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: UFC 144: Edgar vs. Henderson — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 1 & 2 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN2/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m./ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Statcast Edition)

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 07/17)

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/MASN, 1 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 07/17)

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/MASN, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:20 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: New Hampshire — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals Film Room: 2021 Finals, Game 5 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 6 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride — Twitch, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, noon

SC Featured — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Rocky Bleier — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Fox Sports: Voices — Fox, 4 p.m.

E60: Declan Sullivan — ESNPews, 4:30 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Fight On, The Jake Olson Story — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

E60: Forever Broncos — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 12:15 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Croatia Open (ATP)/Swiss Open Gstaad (ATP)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA)/Poland Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)