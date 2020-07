All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 7

Carlton Blues vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 11 p.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Melbourne Demons — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. West Coast Eagles — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Beach Volleyball

2020 AVP Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, CA

Monster Hydro Cup — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2013 ACC Championship

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina (03/17/2013) — ACC Network, midnight

Women’s

Nebraska at Michigan State (01/08/2015) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Football

2019 SEC Championship

Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, midnight

Central Michigan at Miami (FL) (09/21/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.

Western Michigan at Syracuse (09/21/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (09/07/2019) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Clemson (09/21/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football

Part One: 1869-1932 — SEC Network, noon

Part Two: 1933-1959 — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Part Three: 1960-1970 — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Part Four: 1969-1979 — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Part Five: 1980-1989 — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Part Six: 1990-1999 — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Part Seven: 2000-2009 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Part Eight: 2010-Present — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Nebraska vs. Maryland (10/05/2017) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Softball

2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State (02/13/2020) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Kansas vs. Missouri (02/13/2020) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. UCLA (02/15/2020) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Alabama (02/15/2020) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

UCLA vs. Florida State (02/16/2020) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Washington (02/15/2020) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Ohio State (11/178/2017) — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan at Nebraska (01/15/2017) — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Summernationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Norwich City vs. Burnley — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Semifinal

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Hockey

2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Group B: United States vs. Russia (12/29/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Group B: United States vs. Czech Republic (12/30/2019) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, NJ

Haskell Stakes — NBC, 5 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS1, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS1, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar 250s, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Race 2 — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2, “Fight Island,” Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Prelims — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 8 p.m.

MLB

MLB Summer Camp

Cleveland (SS) at Pittsburgh (SS) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at New York Mets — ESPN2, 7 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group F, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy — ESPN 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Race That Goes for 300 Miles, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Vankor 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

2015 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers (05/02/2015) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

Slum Dunk Contest (02/15/2020) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Chris Paul — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (09/22/2019) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans (11/10/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (09/26/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (10/03/2019) — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

2009 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (04/21/2009) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (11/12/2019) — NHL Network, noon

New York Rangers at Calgary Flames (10/20/2011) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks (01/05/2014) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins (10/28/2017) — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Challenge Cup

Quarterfinals, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 34

Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Cagliari Calcio vs. Sassuolo Calcio — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Galatasary vs. Göztepe — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected: What It Means to be Me — CBS, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Race & America — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Born to Play — ABC, 3 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: America’s Pastime — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

ESPN Sports Shorts: Too Crazy Not To Be True — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Vegas Rollers at San Diego Aviators — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/Facebook, 9 a.m.

Orlando Storm at Orange County Breakers — ESPN2, noon

Washington Kastles at Philadelphia Freedoms — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Springfield Lasers at New York Empire — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court: Berlin Tournament-Semifinals/UTR Pro Tennis Series-Day 2/Tipsport Elite Trophy — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Ultimate Tennis Showdown/UTR Pro Tennis Series — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.