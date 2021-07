All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 18

Adelaide Crows vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

West Virginia Regional, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston, WV

Herd That vs. Team DRC — ESPN, noon

Best Virginia vs. WoCo Showtime — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Team 23 vs. Georgia Kingz — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

D2 vs. Bleed Virginia — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Wichita Regional, Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Florida TNT vs. Kimchi Express — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

LA Cheaters vs. Mental Toughness — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Eberlein Drive vs. NG Saints — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

The Enchantment vs. Stillwater Stars — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Big3

Week 2 — Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters/Power vs. Triplets — CBS, 2 p.m.

Killer 3’s vs. 3’s Company — Triller/FITE, 4 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBO World Super Welterweight Title, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano — Showtime, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group D, BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX

Grenada vs. Qatar — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m./FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Honduras — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m./FS1, 10 p.m.

Fùtbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 20: Libourne to Saint-Emilion — NBCSN/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

Sprint Qualifying — ESPN2, 11:25 a.m.

Golf

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, Kent, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

3rd Round — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, Columbia Country Club, Chevy Chase, MD

Championship Match– Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Diana Stakes — FS1, 1 p.m.

Sanford Stakes — FS2, 2 p.m.

Diana Stakes — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, NJ

Haskell Stakes — NBC, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Main Event — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Makhachev vs. Moises — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas vs. Buffalo (at Buffalo, NY) — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Cleveland at Oakland — FS1/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN2/Bally Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — WPIX/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Bally Sports San Diego/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Atlanta — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on Fox Pregame — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Atlanta Union vs. New England Revolution — ESPN, 5 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami — MSG Network/WBFS/WAMI, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC — Bally Sports Ohio/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. FC Cincinnati — TVA Sports/WSTR, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United — WPHL/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Orlando City SC — TSN1/TSN4/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire — WUXP/WGN, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy — TSN1/TSN4/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake — KCOP/KMYU, 10:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas — KPTV/KTXA, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 5, Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns — ABC, 9 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live at the Finals, Game 5 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live at the Finals, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. San Antonio FC — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Spirit of Yachting — BBC World News, 8:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto deportivo de verano — TUDN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum, Newport, RI

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Hamburg European Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)