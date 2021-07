All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 18

Gold Coast Suns vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Wichita Regional, Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Team Arkansas vs. Fort Worth Funk — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Purple & Black vs. Omaha Blue Crew — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Challenge ALS vs. We Are D3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

AfterShocks vs. Ex-Pats — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

USA Basketball

Women’s Exhibition, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Australia — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s Exhibition, Michael Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Australia — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group C, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m./FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Suriname vs. Costa Rica — UniMás/TUDN, 8:30 p.m./FS1, 9 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 5:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 6 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 19: Mourenx to Libourne — NBCSN/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Stage 20: Libourne to Saint-Emilion (Individual Time-trial) — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 9:25 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, Columbia Country Club, Chevy Chase, MD

Semifinal Matches — Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, Kent, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Forbidden Apple Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 262

Velasquez vs. Kielholtz, Mohegan Sun Area, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Main Event — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Combate Global

Marroquin vs. Calvo, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Main Event — Paramount+, 11 p.m./Univision/TUDN, midnight

Pre-Fight Show — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz — ESPN2, midnight

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

hei

M LB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 2 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 7 p.m. (subject to change)

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Texas vs. Toronto (at Buffalo, NY) — Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN2/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Atlanta — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Finals Media Availability — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Hamburg European Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hall of Fame Open (ATP)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)