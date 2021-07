All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball

Women’s Exhibition, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. WNBA — ESPN, 7 p.m.

BIG3: Bringing the Fire — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Big 12 Media Days — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Big 12 Media Days — Longhorn Network, 11:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group A, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Trinidad and Tobago vs. El Salvador — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m./FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Group A, Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX

Guatemala vs. Mexico — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Futbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision, 9 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

R&A Championships

The Open Championship, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, Kent, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, noon

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: Open Champions — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Her Final Putt – The Suzann Pettersen Story — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Feuds — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Mendes vs. McGregor — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Barão vs. Dillashaw — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Bettor’s Eye — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Plays of the First Half — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Tatis: The Rise of El Niño — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 4, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks — ABC, 9 p.m. (Phoenix leads series 2-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live at the Finals, Game 4 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live at the Finals, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:45 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks: Zuri Hall — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks: Amber Theoharis — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

E60: Murder in Memphis — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Breakaway — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, midnight

Contact Deportivo — Univision, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Hamburg European Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hall of Fame Open (ATP)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)