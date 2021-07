All Times Eastern

Basketball

USA Basketball

Men’s Exhibition, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Argentina — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Australia vs. Nigeria — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group D, BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX

Qatar vs. Panama — UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m./FS1, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. Grenada — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m./FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 16: Pas De La Case to Saint-Gaudens — NBCSN/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Stage 17: Mauret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet — Peacock, 5:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Stage 17: Mauret to Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, noon

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Knockout Artists — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

MLB All-Star Game, Coors Field, Denver, CO

American League at National League — Fox, 8 p.m.

2021 All-Star Red Carpet — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: 2021 All-Star Batting Practice — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2021 MLB All-Star Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

hei

NBA

NBA Finals Media Availability — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Shooter’s Paradise: Coaches Edition — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Inside Line — Fubo Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Breakaway — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Hamburg European Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hall of Fame Open (ATP)/Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

British Grand Prix, Gateshead International Stadium, Gateshead, England, United Kingdom

Finals — NBCSN, 2 p.m.