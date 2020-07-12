All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Semifinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPN, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

2014 ACC Championship

Georgia Tech vs. Maryland (05/25/2014) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

2016 ACC Championship

Clemson vs. Florida State (05/29/2016) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

2018 ACC Championship

Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/04/2018) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

2013 NCAA Tournament

Bridgeport Regional

Semifinal: Kentucky vs. Delaware (03/30/2013) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin (01/04/2020) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Football

2010 NCAA Division I FCS Championship

Delaware vs. Georgia Southern (12/18/2010) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Florida State at Florida (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m. & midnight

Mississippi at Mississippi State (11/28/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State (10/16/2003) — ACC Network, midnight

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

2013 Hockey City Classic

Wisconsin at Minnesota (02/17/2013) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2007 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round: Delaware vs. Virginia (05/13/2007) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Wisconsin at Minnesota (04/12/2016) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Swimming

2020 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships (03/01/2020) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

College Track & Field

2020 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships (03/09/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Illinois (10/03/2018) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Wrestling

Wisconsin at Nebraska (11/16/2018) — Big Ten Network, midnight

Drag Racing

E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

Finals — Fox, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Park — NBCSN, 9:10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 11 a.m./NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Formula 1

Pirelli Steiermark Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m. (time moved due to weather forecast)

Final Round — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/PGA Tour app, 11 a.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, South Lake Tahoe, NV

2nd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Her Final Putt-The Suzann Pettersen Story — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Race 2 — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race Show — NBC, noon

IndyCar Series Post Race Show — NBC, 3 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Sevilla vs. RCD Mallorca — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya/Edgar vs. Ortega — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MLB

2009 World Series

Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees (11/04/2009) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.

2019 Home Run Derby (07/08/2019) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

1999 Home Run Derby (07/12/2019) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Junior — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group C, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Group D, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Race — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Four Quarters: Miami Heat — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Peyton’s Places: The Origins of Fantasy Football — ABC, 2 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Da Bears — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Lombardi Trophy — ABC, 3 p.m.

NHL

2017 NHL Winter Classic

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (01/01/2017) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

2020 NHL Winter Classic

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (01/01/2020) — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 32

Genoa CFZC vs. SPAL 2013 — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Parma Calcio vs. Bologna CFC — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

MKE Ankaragucu vs. Galatasaray A.S. — beIN Sports, 11:25 a.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN, 7 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

E:60: The Hero of Goodall Park — ABC, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

La jugada — TUDN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV

Orlando Storm vs. Springfield Lasers — ESPN2, noon

Chicago Smash vs. Vegas Rollers — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Orange County Breakers vs. San Diego Aviators — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Center Court: Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Knockout Stage/UTR Pro Tennis Series — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.