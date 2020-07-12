All Times Eastern
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Semifinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer — ESPN, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
2014 ACC Championship
Georgia Tech vs. Maryland (05/25/2014) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.
2016 ACC Championship
Clemson vs. Florida State (05/29/2016) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
College Basketball
Women’s
2018 ACC Championship
Louisville vs. Notre Dame (03/04/2018) — ACC Network, 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.
2013 NCAA Tournament
Bridgeport Regional
Semifinal: Kentucky vs. Delaware (03/30/2013) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin (01/04/2020) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.
College Football
2010 NCAA Division I FCS Championship
Delaware vs. Georgia Southern (12/18/2010) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Kentucky (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, noon
Florida State at Florida (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m. & midnight
Mississippi at Mississippi State (11/28/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn (11/30/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina State (10/16/2003) — ACC Network, midnight
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
2013 Hockey City Classic
Wisconsin at Minnesota (02/17/2013) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Men’s
2007 NCAA Division I Lacrosse Tournament
1st Round: Delaware vs. Virginia (05/13/2007) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
College Softball
Wisconsin at Minnesota (04/12/2016) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
College Swimming
2020 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships (03/01/2020) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
College Track & Field
2020 ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships (03/09/2020) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
Wisconsin at Illinois (10/03/2018) — Big Ten Network, noon
College Wrestling
Wisconsin at Nebraska (11/16/2018) — Big Ten Network, midnight
Drag Racing
E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN
Finals — Fox, noon
English Premier League
Matchweek 35
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Park — NBCSN, 9:10 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 11 a.m./NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Formula 1
Pirelli Steiermark Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Race — ESPN, 9:05 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH
Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m. (time moved due to weather forecast)
Final Round — CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app/PGA Tour app, 11 a.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
Celebrity Golf
American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, South Lake Tahoe, NV
2nd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Originals: Her Final Putt-The Suzann Pettersen Story — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 5 p.m.
IndyCar
REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI
Race 2 — NBC, 12:30 p.m.
IndyCar Series Pre-Race Show — NBC, noon
IndyCar Series Post Race Show — NBC, 3 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 36
Sevilla vs. RCD Mallorca — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya/Edgar vs. Ortega — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
MLB
2009 World Series
Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees (11/04/2009) — MLB Network, 3 p.m. & 11:30 p.m.
2019 Home Run Derby (07/08/2019) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
1999 Home Run Derby (07/12/2019) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
The latest
- Charter is raising its “Broadcast TV Fee” to $16.45 a month, almost double the $8.85 it was in October 2018
- NBC’s next cross-RSN initiative is “Race and Sports in America: Conversations,” also airing on NBCSN, Golf Channel, and Olympic Channel
- Lou Holtz complains about the Big Ten cancelling out-of-conference games, saying risk is everywhere and “People stormed Normandy.”
- Jon Stewart shares his Mets fan pain with Desus & Mero: “This has been decades of bonkers”
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Network Presents: Junior — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Group C, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Group D, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Quaker State 400, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Race — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 2 p.m.
NBA
Four Quarters: Miami Heat — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NFL
Peyton’s Places: The Origins of Fantasy Football — ABC, 2 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: Da Bears — ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Peyton’s Places: The Lombardi Trophy — ABC, 3 p.m.
NHL
2017 NHL Winter Classic
Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (01/01/2017) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
2020 NHL Winter Classic
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (01/01/2020) — NHL Network, midnight
NWSL
Challenge Cup, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, UT
Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash — CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals — CBS All Access, 10 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 32
Genoa CFZC vs. SPAL 2013 — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Parma Calcio vs. Bologna CFC — ESPN, 1:25 p.m.
Soccer
Turkish SuperLig
MKE Ankaragucu vs. Galatasaray A.S. — beIN Sports, 11:25 a.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN, 7 a.m.
TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
E:60: The Hero of Goodall Park — ABC, 4 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.
The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
La jugada — TUDN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision, midnight
SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
World Team Tennis
2020 Season, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, WV
Orlando Storm vs. Springfield Lasers — ESPN2, noon
Chicago Smash vs. Vegas Rollers — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Orange County Breakers vs. San Diego Aviators — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Center Court: Ultimate Tennis Showdown: Knockout Stage/UTR Pro Tennis Series — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.