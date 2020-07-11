Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 6
Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11 p.m.
Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos at LG Twins — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Overseas Elite vs. Herd That — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sideline Cancer vs. Boeheim’s Army — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Baseball
2008 College World Series
Finals, Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2012 College World Series
1st Round: Kent State vs. Florida (06/18/2012) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball
Men’s
Stanford at Arizona (03/02/2014) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Michigan at Purdue (02/01/1994) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.
Wofford at North Carolina (12/20/2017) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Evansville at Kentucky (11/12/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Krzyzewskiville — ACC Network, 11 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s
2002 Jimmy V Women’s Classic
Duke vs. Tennessee (11/24/2002) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2003 Jimmy V Women’s Classic
Duke vs. Purdue (11/23/2002) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (02/24/2002) — ACC Network, noon
Duke at North Carolina (01/20/2003) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina (02/14/2004) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The Legend of Alana Beard — ACC Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Football
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, noon
Arkansas at LSU (11/23/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri (11/23/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Georgia (11/26/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 9 a.m.
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Inside: Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network, midnight

College Soccer
Men’s
Louisville vs. Clemson (11/16/2014) — ACC Network, midnight

College Softball
2015 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament
Auburn Super Regional Final
Louisiana-Lafayette at Auburn (05/22/2015) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Drag Racing
E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN
Event 1 Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.

English Premier League
Matchweek 35
Norwich City vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Watford vs. Newcastle United — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 7:30 a.m.
Liverpool v. Burnley — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — Universo, 2:55 p.m./NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon
Premier League Live — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1
Pirelli Steiermark Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Golf
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Celebrity Golf
American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, South Lake Tahoe, NV
2nd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

IndyCar
REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI
Qualifying — NBCSN, 2:15 p.m.
Race 1 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

IndyCar Post Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

LaLiga
Matchday 36
Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
Osasuna vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal, “Fight Island,” Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Usman vs. Masvidal Pre-Show — ABC, 2 p.m.

MLB
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (07/04/1985) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (06/23/1984) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Group E, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — Fox/TUDN, 8 p.m.
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Gander TV & Outdoors Truck Series
Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Race — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA
2013 NBA Finals
Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Team Restart: Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL
In the Huddle — CBS, 2 p.m.

NHL
1994 Western Conference Quarterfinals
Game 2: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (04/20/1994) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (11/21/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (11/023/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (01/29/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
CBS Sports Connected: The Rewind Edition — CBS, 1 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
30 for 30: Rodman: For Better or Worse — ABC, 3 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
E;60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 8 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 9 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 10 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis
UTR Pro Tennis Series
Liga MAPFRE, Centre Municipal de Tennis Vall d’Hebron
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

2019 Championships Wimbledon
Ladies’ Final: Simona Halep vs. Serena Williams (07/13/2019) — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

