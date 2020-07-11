All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 6

Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11 p.m.

Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

NC Dinos at LG Twins — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Overseas Elite vs. Herd That — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sideline Cancer vs. Boeheim’s Army — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

2008 College World Series

Finals, Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2012 College World Series

1st Round: Kent State vs. Florida (06/18/2012) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Stanford at Arizona (03/02/2014) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Michigan at Purdue (02/01/1994) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

Wofford at North Carolina (12/20/2017) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Evansville at Kentucky (11/12/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Krzyzewskiville — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

2002 Jimmy V Women’s Classic

Duke vs. Tennessee (11/24/2002) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2003 Jimmy V Women’s Classic

Duke vs. Purdue (11/23/2002) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (02/24/2002) — ACC Network, noon

Duke at North Carolina (01/20/2003) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (02/14/2004) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The Legend of Alana Beard — ACC Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Football

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, noon

Arkansas at LSU (11/23/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri (11/23/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia (11/26/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network, midnight

College Soccer

Men’s

Louisville vs. Clemson (11/16/2014) — ACC Network, midnight

College Softball

2015 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Auburn Super Regional Final

Louisiana-Lafayette at Auburn (05/22/2015) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Drag Racing

E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN

Event 1 Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 35

Norwich City vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Watford vs. Newcastle United — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 7:30 a.m.

Liverpool v. Burnley — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — Universo, 2:55 p.m./NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Pirelli Steiermark Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, South Lake Tahoe, NV

2nd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

IndyCar

REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Qualifying — NBCSN, 2:15 p.m.

Race 1 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

IndyCar Post Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 36

Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal, “Fight Island,” Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Usman vs. Masvidal Pre-Show — ABC, 2 p.m.

MLB

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (07/04/1985) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (06/23/1984) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group E, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — Fox/TUDN, 8 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander TV & Outdoors Truck Series

Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Race — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2013 NBA Finals

Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Team Restart: Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

In the Huddle — CBS, 2 p.m.

NHL

1994 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (04/20/1994) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (11/21/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (11/023/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (01/29/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Connected: The Rewind Edition — CBS, 1 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Rodman: For Better or Worse — ABC, 3 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

E;60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 8 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 9 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 10 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

UTR Pro Tennis Series

Liga MAPFRE, Centre Municipal de Tennis Vall d’Hebron

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

2019 Championships Wimbledon

Ladies’ Final: Simona Halep vs. Serena Williams (07/13/2019) — ESPN2, 11 a.m.