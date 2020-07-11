All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 6
Port Adelaide Power vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11 p.m.
Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Baseball
Korean Baseball Organization
NC Dinos at LG Twins — ESPN, 3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
Overseas Elite vs. Herd That — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sideline Cancer vs. Boeheim’s Army — ESPN, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
2008 College World Series
Finals, Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia (06/25/2008) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.
2012 College World Series
1st Round: Kent State vs. Florida (06/18/2012) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Stanford at Arizona (03/02/2014) — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Michigan at Purdue (02/01/1994) — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.
Wofford at North Carolina (12/20/2017) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Evansville at Kentucky (11/12/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
ACC Traditions: Krzyzewskiville — ACC Network, 11 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
Women’s
2002 Jimmy V Women’s Classic
Duke vs. Tennessee (11/24/2002) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.
2003 Jimmy V Women’s Classic
Duke vs. Purdue (11/23/2002) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina (02/24/2002) — ACC Network, noon
Duke at North Carolina (01/20/2003) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina (02/14/2004) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
The Legend of Alana Beard — ACC Network, 11:30 a.m.
College Football
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (09/28/2019) — SEC Network, noon
Arkansas at LSU (11/23/2019) — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri (11/23/2019) — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Georgia (11/26/2019) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 9 a.m.
SEC Nation — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Inside: Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network, midnight
College Soccer
Men’s
Louisville vs. Clemson (11/16/2014) — ACC Network, midnight
College Softball
2015 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament
Auburn Super Regional Final
Louisiana-Lafayette at Auburn (05/22/2015) — ESPNU, noon & midnight
Drag Racing
E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN
Event 1 Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 35
Norwich City vs. West Ham United — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.
Watford vs. Newcastle United — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 7:30 a.m.
Liverpool v. Burnley — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City — Universo, 2:55 p.m./NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon
Premier League Live — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Formula 1
Pirelli Steiermark Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.
Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Celebrity Golf
American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, South Lake Tahoe, NV
2nd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.
America’s Day at the Races — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.
IndyCar
REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI
Qualifying — NBCSN, 2:15 p.m.
Race 1 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
IndyCar Post Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 36
Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.
Osasuna vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
The Express — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal, “Fight Island,” Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.
UFC Live: Usman vs. Masvidal Pre-Show — ABC, 2 p.m.
MLB
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (07/04/1985) — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (06/23/1984) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
The latest
- Lou Holtz complains about the Big Ten cancelling out-of-conference games, saying risk is everywhere and “People stormed Normandy.”
- Detroit Tigers announce they’ll stream this weekend’s intrasquad games live on their website
- NBC is rolling Premier League Pass content into Peacock
- HBO formally announces two-part Tiger Woods documentary, which will air in December
MLS
MLS Is Back Tournament
Group E, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — Fox/TUDN, 8 p.m.
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC — FS1/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Gander TV & Outdoors Truck Series
Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Race — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
2013 NBA Finals
Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
Team Restart: Philadelphia 76ers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NFL
In the Huddle — CBS, 2 p.m.
NHL
1994 Western Conference Quarterfinals
Game 2: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames (04/20/1994) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (11/21/2019) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (11/023/2019) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (01/29/2020) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (10/05/2019) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (01/05/2020) — NHL Network, midnight
Soccer
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.
The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
CBS Sports Connected: The Rewind Edition — CBS, 1 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
30 for 30: Rodman: For Better or Worse — ABC, 3 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
E:60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
E;60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter Featured: Who Says I Can’t — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 8 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 9 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
The Last Dance: Episode 10 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
UTR Pro Tennis Series
Liga MAPFRE, Centre Municipal de Tennis Vall d’Hebron
Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
2019 Championships Wimbledon
Ladies’ Final: Simona Halep vs. Serena Williams (07/13/2019) — ESPN2, 11 a.m.