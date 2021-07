All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 17

Richmond Tigers vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Big3

Week 1/Las Vegas — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

USA Basketball

Men’s Exhibition, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Nigeria — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Boxing

Inside Fury vs. Wilder III: Part 2 — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Countdown Fury vs. Wilder III — Fox, 5 p.m.

All Access: Jermell Charlo vs. Castaño — Showtime, 11 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage

Group A, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

El Salvador vs. Curaçao — Univision/TUDN, 5 p.m./FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Group A, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago — Univision/TUDN, 10:20 p.m./FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Final, Estádio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Argentina vs. Brazil — Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Copa América Match Day — FS1, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan — NBC, 8 a.m.

Stage 15: Céret to Andorre-La-Vieille — Peacock, 6:10 a.m. (Sunday)

Stage 15: Céret to Andorre-La-Vieille — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula E

FIA World Championship

New York City E-Prix, Brooklyn Circuit, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Round 10 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

2nd Round — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA CLassic, Highlands Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, NE

3rd Round — Peacock, 3 p.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Early Prelims — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+/Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Pre-Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — FS1/NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 4 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Boston — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NESN, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Motorsports

Superstar Racing Experience

SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, IN

Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Credit Karma Money 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA Finals Media Availability — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Euro 2020 Final Preview Show — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

ESPN Films: 144 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Backstory: The Decision — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto deportivo del verano — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies Final: Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova and Gentlemen’s Doubles Final: Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Ladies’ Final Replay — ABC, 3 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Herculis, Stade Louis II, Fontvieille, Monaco

Finals — NBC, 1:30 p.m. (delayed from 07/09/2021)

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — Amazon/WCIU, 8 p.m.