All Times Eastern

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 6: Tours to Châteauroux — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m./Peacock, 7:45 a.m.

Stage 7: Vierzon to Le Creusot — Peacock, 4:50 a.m. (Friday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, Ireland

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Country Club, The Colony, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Alvarez — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Sound Waves: Conor McGregor — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Bellator MMA Recharged: Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez (12/10/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/YES, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/NESN, 1 p.m.

Seattle vs. Toronto at Buffalo, NY — Root Sports/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Oakland — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Houston at Cleveland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 6:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

St,. Louis at Colorado — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLS

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers — FS1/TSN3, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 5, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Hawks/Bucks, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

United States vs. Mexico — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s International Friendly Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2020 Review Show — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ESPN Original Entertainment — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo del verano — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Hold the Rope — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:40 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles Third Round — ESPN, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Commissioner’s Cup

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever — Amazon/NESN, 7 p.m.