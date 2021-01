All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Adelaide Giants at Brisbane Bandits — Eleven Sports, 11 p.m.

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 7

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, noon

Manhattan at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Rider at Niagara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-San Antonio — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Middle Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky — CBS on Facebook, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Boise State — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Utah State vs. New Mexico (at Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, TX) — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 7

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, noon

Northern Kentucky at Robert Morris — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

La Salle at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at URI — ESPN+/YurViewRI, 4 p.m.

Boise State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Davidson at UMass — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Old Dominion at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Richmond at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia State -=- ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Duquense — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte — YouTube, 6 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Drake at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Idaho — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

FS1 College Football Playoff Preview — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Maui, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit vs. Spartak Moscow — Eleven Sports, 11:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal CF — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

La Liga World Short — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 253

Caldwell vs. McKee (11/19/2020) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

2020 Fighters Only World MMA Awards — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Detroit — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans — ESPN/Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas)/Fox Sports New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York — Fox Sports Oklahoma/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis — YES/Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee), 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston — Fox Sports Florida/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles Lakers — NBC Sports Chicago/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State — ESPN/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2020 Week 17 — FS1, 5 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights Show — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

E60: Alex Smith-Project 11 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Uniision/TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)