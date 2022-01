All Times Eastern

Boxing

Shobox: The New Generation

Featherweights, Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, FL

Luis Reynaldo Nuñez vs. Carlos Arrieta — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 18

Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Lehigh at Army — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Boston University — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Detroit Mercy — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio Christian at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Butler — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

Rice at Middle Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Drake at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

USC at Colorado — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

BYU vs. Utah — BYUtv, 90 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College — NESN, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Wrestling

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

eSports

eSports — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Swindon Town vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Rhythm Dance — USA Network/Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Ladies’ Free Skate — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, HI

1st Round: Featured Group & Featured Hole (No. 14) — PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, 2:15 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

1st Round: Featured Group & Featured Hole (No. 14) — PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

Girondins de Bordeaux vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — ESPN/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — NBC Sports Washington Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver — NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland — Bally Sports Ohio/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Lakeland Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Long Island Nets — YES App, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Carolina — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Cup Semifinals/Adelaide International (WTA Tour)/Melbourne Summer Set 1 & Summer Set 2 (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.