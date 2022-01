All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

Radford at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at UMass Lowell — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee State — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana — FS1, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at North Texas — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Appalachian State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Belmont — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin — FS1, 9 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Santa Clara — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

USC at Cal — FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Basketball Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Chicago State at Seattle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Blemon — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wofford — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6;30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Pairs Short Program — USA Network/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Ladies’ Short Program — USA Network/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

NBA

Boston at New York — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix — TNT/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Hulu/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo — NBC Sports California/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado — TSN3/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at Vegas — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/MSG Plus/MSG 2/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles — Bally Sports South/KCOP, 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Detroit at Anaheim/New York Rangers at Vegas/Nashville at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Serie A

Match Day 20

AC Milan vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Juventus vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, noon

Serie A Bridge Coverage — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Serie A Post-Match — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 5;30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Tu Fútbol-Uruguay — Fubo Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Life’s a Pitch — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Cup Semifinals/Adelaide International (WTA Tour)/Melbourne Summer Set 1 & Summer Set 2 (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.