All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

DePaul at St. John’s — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Temple at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UMass at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Embry-Riddle at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Missouri State at Bradley — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6;30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina-Wilmington at Northeastern — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Army at Lehigh — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colgate at American — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ball State at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Harford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Georgetown — SNY, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

TCU at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Campus Insiders: CFP National Championship Preview — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Daniel Berger – Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m

Tito’s Shorties Classic — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Charlotte — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Houston at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana — YES/Bally Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Miami at Portland — Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Utah at Denver — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 17 — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Campus Eats: Sweet Treats — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Cup/Adelaide International (WTA Tour)/Melbourne Summer Set 1 & Summer Set 2 (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.