All Times Eastern

Auto Racing

24 Hours of Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Hours 22-24: Finish — NBC, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

1. FC Köln vs. DSC Arminia Bielefeld — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:50 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 10

Navy at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, noon

Tulane at Temple — ESPN+, noon

Michigan State at Ohio State — CBS, 1 p.m.

SMU at Houston — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson State — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Missouri State — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Drake — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Siena at Marist — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Indiana State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Rice at North Texas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina State at Syracuse — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 3 p.m.

Inside the Big East — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s — Week 10

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Temple at Tulane — ESPNU, noon

Dayton at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Fordham at Davidson — ESPN+, noon

Richmond at George Mason — ESPN+, noon

Boston College at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Albany at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

La Salle at UMass — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UConn at DePaul — Fox, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

West Carolina at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Army at Colgate — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

College Football

Hula Bowl, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawai’i

Aina vs. Kai — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Hula Bowl Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

West Virginia at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Illinois at Iowa — Big Ten Network, noon

Ohio State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Chelsea vs. Burnley — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 2:15 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — Peacock, 6:50 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course), San Diego, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Getafe CF vs. Deportivo Alavés — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:50 a.m.

Cádiz vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports Español, 10:05 a.m./beIN Sports, 11 a.m. (joined in progress)

Grenada vs. Celta de Vigo — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports Español, 10 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:15 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Lille OSC vs. Dijon — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

Nantes vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Archival — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Letters from Jackie — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Season Preview — NBC, 4 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Denver — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Washington — NBA TV/YES/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New York — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

2021 Pro Bowl Celebration — ESPN/ABC/Disney XD, 3 p.m.

Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

New Jersey at Buffalo — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/MSG Plus/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Carolinas, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — NHL Network/Altitude/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports West, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton — RDS/TSN5/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Serie A

Match Day 20

Atalanta vs. Lazio — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Best of SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Black History Always — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: The Year of the Black QB — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Tiger Woods: America’s Son — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: The Stop: Living, Driving and Dying While Black — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.