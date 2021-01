All Times Eastern



Auto Racing

24 Hours at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Start — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Evening Hours — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Overnight Hours — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Morning Hours — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

IBF World Super Middleweight Championship, Shrine Auditorium and Shrine Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Prelims — Fox, 6 p.m.

Main Card: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax — Fox, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayer o4 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 10

SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Alabama at Oklahoma — ESPN2, noon

Texas A&M at Kansas State — ESPNU, noon

Florida at West Virginia — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at LSU — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

TCU at Missouri — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Baylor — ESPN, 4 p.m

Arkansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Tennessee — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Iowa State at Mississippi State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Texas at Kentucky — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Clemson at Duke — ESPN, noon

Loyola (MD) at Navy — ESPN+, noon

Tulsa at East Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Providence at Georgetown — CBS, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Furman at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Hofstra at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson State — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

La Salle at VCU — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

George Mason at St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Ball State at Akron — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 2 p.m

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Elon at Delaware — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at North Carolina A&T State — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at IUPUI — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Bluefield State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Siena at Marist — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall — Fox, 3 p.m.

Morgan State at Coppin State — FloHoops, 3 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

URI at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Central Florida at Wichita State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at Kent State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Long Island University at St. Francis-Brooklyn — ESPN3/SNY, 4 p.m.

Monmouth at Niagara — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida International at Charlotte — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Appalachian State at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

McNeese State at Lamar — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Air Force vs. San Jose State (at Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center, Phoenix, AZ) — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Cleveland State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Duquense — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at North Dakota — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN/ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 2;30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network, 4:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Women’s — Week 10

Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPN+, noon

Drexel at Northeastern — FloHoops, noon

Oakland at Cleveland State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Akron at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Temple at Tulane — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Elon — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

James Madison at College of Charleston — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Albany at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

American at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ball State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Southern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton — FS1, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at North Carolina A&T — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Hofstra — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Army at Colgate — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Furman at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

San Diego State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Weber State — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Montana State at Montana — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Radford at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Murray State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at North Dakota — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

National vs. American — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Washington at Utah — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Illinois — Big Ten Network, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Everton vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United — Telemundo, noon/NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Dogs

AKC National Championship 2020 — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course), San Diego, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 4 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 21

Eibar vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Levante — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10:05 a.m.

Valencia vs. Elche — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports Español, 6:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 10 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 12:15 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NBA

Houston at New Orleans — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas), 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee)/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

The All-Time All-Madden Super Bowl Team — Fox, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LV Countdown — Fox, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary at Montreal — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg — CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo — Sportsnet/NHL Network/MSG Plus/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington — ESPN+/NESN/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolinas — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — ESPN+/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Altitude/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter: AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network 7 a.m.

SportsCenter: AM — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter: AM — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

E60: Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Backstory: The Tale of Te’o — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.