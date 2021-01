All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside Boxing Live — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 10

North Texas at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Monmouth at Niagara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at IUPUI — ESPN3, 6 p.m.,

Bellarmine at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida International at Charlotte — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Richmond — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Cleveland State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at South Dakota — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s (NY) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at North Dakota — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s — Week 10

Oakland at Cleveland State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Winthrop — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at UMass — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Georgia State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

La Salle at URI — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Rider at Marist — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Western Illinois at North Dakota — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Irvine — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day 4 — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Bad Beats: Best of College Football — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Alabama at Kentucky — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Providence at New Hampshire — NESN, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Merrimack at Northeastern — NESN, 3:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Premier League Preview — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course), San Diego, CA

2nd Round (Featured Groups) — PGA Tour Live, noon

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today: PGA Merchandise Show — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Girondis de Bourdeaux — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast (South)/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas), 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New York — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans — ESPN/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City — YES/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio — Altitude/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah — ESPN/Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

America’s Game: 1998 Denver Broncos — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

America’s Game: 2004 New England Patriots — ESPN, 4 p.m.

America’s Game: 2019 Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Roundtables: Super Bowl MVP’s — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Roundtables: Man of the Year — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Chicago — NHL Network/Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/TVS Sports/Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Gaziantepspor vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m..

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN/Univision, 12;30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)