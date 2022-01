All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn at Harvard — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

URI at Dayton — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Monmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wright State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado State — FS1, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at New Mexico State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Fresno State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi State Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Butler at Villanova — FloSports, noon

Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — FS1, 7 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

LSU at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Providence at UMass — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

North Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Matchday 15

Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Peru — Fubo Sports Network 2, 3:45 p.m.

Estadio Agustin Tovar, Barinas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Bolivia — Fubo Sports Network 3, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge LPGA, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Club (South), San Diego, CA

3rd Round (Main Feed) — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

3rd Round (Featured Holes #3, #8, #11 & #16) — ESPN+, 12:45 p.m.

3rd Round (Featured Groups) — ESPN+, 1:15 p.m.

3rd Round (Marquee Group) — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

3rd Round (Featured Group 1 & 2/Featured Holes 11 & 16) — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Orlando — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans — Altitude 2/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Miami — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix — Bally Sports North /Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee — ESPN/MSG Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Rangers — NHL Network/Bally Sports North/MSG Plus, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago — Altitude/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona — NESN/Bally Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Washington, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Henrik Lundqvist Retirement Ceremony — NHL Network/MSG Plus, 6;30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Coupe de France

Round of 16, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Nantes vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Story: The Brand Brothers — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Women’s Final — ESPN, 3;30 a.m. (Saturday)

Men’s Doubles Final — ESPN+, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.