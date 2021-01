All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Women’s — Round 1

St. Kilda Saints vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 10

Weber State at Idaho — Pluto TV, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Winthrop — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Rice — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Rutgers — FS1, 7 p.m.

Memphis at SMU — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Morehead State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Murray State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Air Force vs. San Jose State (at Ability 360 Sports & Fitness Center, Phoenix, AZ) — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State –FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Hoops Insiders — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s — Week 10

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Murray State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

UConn at Arkansas — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Alabama State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at UAB — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Francis-Brooklyn at Long Island University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Weber State — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day 3 — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Practice: Day 3 Recap — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course), San Diego, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Today: PGA Merchandise Show — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now!: Starting Pitchers — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Houston — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Miami — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix — TNT, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

America’s Game: 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

America’s Game: 1989 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

America’s Game: 1993 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Montreal — RDS/Sportsnet West/TSN2, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Columbus, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Washington — MSG Plus 2/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Buffalo — MSG Network/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston — ESPN+/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — KCOP/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado — NBC Sports California/Altitude, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas — ESPN+/Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver — RDS/TSN5/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton — TSN4/Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Vancouver/Toronto at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Cooligans — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports: Samantha Bee & Jennifer King — Vice, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)