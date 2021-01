All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

Carlton Blues vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 10

Towson State at James Madison — FloHoops, 4 p.m.

URI at La Salle — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Duquense at Fordham — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Providence — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Drake at Missouri State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Hoops Insiders — Stadium, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 10

George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, noon

Northern Illinois at Akron — ESPN+, noon

Wichita State at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Temple at South Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown — FloHoops, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova — FloHoops, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day 2 — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Practice: Day 2 Recap — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Southwestern Invitational, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 20

Burnley vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Sheffield United — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Everton vs. Leicester City — Peacock, 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Remembering Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now!: Third Basemen — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas), 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta — YES/Fox Sports Southeast (South), 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami — Altitude/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto — Fox Sports Wisconsin/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — ESPN/Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: Post-Season — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Chicago at Nashville — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)