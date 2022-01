All Times Eastern



SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

Richmond at URI — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Duke — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Temple — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Iona — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Kent State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Loyola (Chicago) — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri –SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at New Mexico — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 All Century: Men’s Basketball Team — Pac-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Southwestern Invitational, North Ranch Country Club (Lakes & Oaks Courses), Westlake Village, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Formula E

2022 Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Election Announcement — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Hall of Fame Announcement — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel — FS2, 4 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit — Altitude/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Washington — Bally Sports SoCal/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State — TNT, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland — Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday Pregame Show — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA on TNT Tuesday Postgame Show — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — ESPN+, noon

Long Island Nets at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Windy City Bulls — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/Legends Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Divisional Playoffs — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5/RDS, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina — TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg — Bally Sports Florida/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle — ESPN+/Hulu, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Round of 16, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Senegal vs. Cape Verde — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Morocco vs. Malawi — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Issac Keys — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season premiere) — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals (Margaret Court Arena/Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals (Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals (Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.