All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 10

Radford at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Bradley — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Furman — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Coe at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s — Week 10

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Louisiana at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Southwestern Invitational, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit vs. Avangard — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 20

Athletic Bilbao vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Orlando — Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas)/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — NBA TV/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dallas — Altitude/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — NBA TV/Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland — Fox Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime: Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

EA Madden 21: Million Meals Challenge — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Vancouver — NHL Network/RDS/TSN5/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

The Russian Five — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe vs. Kayserispor — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m./beIN Sports Español, 11 a.m.

Ligue-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

No Chill with Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)