Boxing

PBC Countdown: Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios — FS1, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville State — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

Belmont at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Michigan-Dearborn at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Maryland-Eastern Shore — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FS1, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at USC — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Inside: Mississippi State Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

North Alabama at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Marist — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Morehead State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ball State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Murray State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Southwestern Invitational, North Ranch Country Club (Lakes & Oaks Courses), Westlake Village, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Open Court: The Evolution of the Game #2 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA 75: 75 Stories — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go — NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Birmingham Squadron — WACY, 8 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Memphis Hustle — Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild — Sportsnet/RDS/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Pregame — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — Bally Sports SoCal/NESN, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Rangers — Bally Sports West/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington — NHL Network/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/Altitude, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Midwest. 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Colorado/St. Louis at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Colorado/St. Louis at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Guinea vs. Gambia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Comoros — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:50 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Flamengo Hour — beIN Sports Xtra, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stadium’s Best of 2021 — Stadium, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Sports Venues — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Legends of Longevity — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11bp.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals (Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals (Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.