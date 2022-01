All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. FC Bayern München — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Butler at Providence — FS1, noon

Northwestern at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Rider at Niagara — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Canisius — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette — FS1, 2 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — FS1, 10 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, midnight

Women’s

North Carolina at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at Boston College — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, noon

Fordham at Dayton — ESPNU, noon

Mississippi at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Northwestern at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Davidson at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova — FloSports, 1 p.m.

UConn at St. John’s — SNY, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — B1G, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

St. Francis at Sacred Heart — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

LSU at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Iowa — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Football

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: SEC, SEC, SEC! — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 23

Arsenal vs. Burnley — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 11:25 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

The R&A/USGA/Masters

Latin America Amateur Championship, Casa de Campo, La Romana, Dominican Republic

Final Round — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Tournament Highlights — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

The American Express, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 22

Granada vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Alavés vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

Girondins de Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Stade Rennais FC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN, 5 p.m.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 (07/10/2021) — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Knocking Out Losing Streaks — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at New York — Bally Sports SoCal/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto — Root Sports Plus/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota — YES/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Denver — Bally Sports Detroit/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

G League Ignite at Long Island Nets — NBA TV/YES app, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Stockton Kings — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Legends at Iowa Wolves — Facebook Live, 5 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 6 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Divisional Playoff Weekend

NFC Divisional Playoff Game, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 3:05 p.m.

AFC Divisional Playoff Game, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs — CBS/Paramount+, 6:40 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 10:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon

Football Night in America — NBC, 2 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus — TSN5/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey — Bally Sports West/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Seattle — Bally Sports Florida/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver — Bally Sports Midwest/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Most Iconic Arenas of All-Time — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Ottawa at Columbus Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Round of 16, Limbe Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon

Burkina Faso vs. Gabon — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:55 a.m.

Round of 16, Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Gaoua, Cameroon

Nigeria vs. Tunisia — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 23

Galatasaray vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E60 Presents: Bonds — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3:55 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Unwritten Rules Vol. 2 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Who Says I Can’t? — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.,m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round (All Courts) — ESPN3/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round (All Courts) — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round (Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.