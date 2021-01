All Times Eastern

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation

Superwelterweights, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Patrick Cora vs. Hurshidbek Normatov — Showtime, 9 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax — FS1, 7 p.m.

PBC Collection: Plant vs. De Angel (08/23/23016) — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 9

Fordham at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

High Point at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

URI at Duquense — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Furman at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Valparaíso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Creighton — FS1, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 9

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Temple at Houston — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette — FloHoops, 3 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State –ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas –ESPN+, 8 p.m.

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Semifinal, Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

LD Alajuelense vs. CD Olímpia — FS2/TUDN, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa — NBCSN/Universo, 12:55 p.m.

Fulham vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Course, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The American Express Charity Challenge — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Getafe CF vs. SD Huesca — beIN Sports Español, 12:50 p.m./beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo — beIN Sports Español, 3 p.m.

Villarreal CF vs. Granada — beIN Sports, 3:20 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1

Olympique de Marseille vs. RC Lens — beSports Xtra, 2:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Chiesa vs. Magny, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Prelims — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Main Card — ESPN, noon

UFC Fight Flashback: Poirier vs. Gaethje (04/14/2018) — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC 257 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC 257 Preview — Stadium, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10 Right Now: First Basemen — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland — YES/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Southeast (South), 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston — ESPN/Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland — Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee)/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports California Plus/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: Post-Season — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Edmonton at Toronto — NBCSN/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — NBCSN/Fox Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver — RDS/TSN2/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Supercoppa Italiana, Mapei Stadium — Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Juventus vs. Napoli — ESPN2, 2:52 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 1:56 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:24 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)