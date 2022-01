All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

North Carolina at Boston College — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Bradley at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at SMU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell — ESPN+. 2 p.m.

Emory Henry at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Houston at Temple — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Drake at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Bucknell at Army — ESPN+, noon

St. John’s at Villanova — FS1, noon

Loyola (Chicago) at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Techn0logy at Main — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Yale at Columbia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Johnson C. Smith at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at East Tennessee State — ESPN+. 2 p.m.

Montreat at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Union (KY) at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Maryland atr Indiana — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wright State IUPUI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Dogs

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

AKC National Championship — ABC, 2 p.m.

AKC Fastest Dogs USA — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Burnley — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

New York at Toronto — MSG Network/TSN4, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Boston — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Week 17 — NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England

Kansas City at Cincinnati

Miami at Tennessee

New York Giants at Chicago

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Buffalo

Las Vegas at Indianapolis

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore

Philadelphia at Washington Football Team

Tampa Bay at New York Jets

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers

Houston at San Francisco

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas

Carolina at New Orleans

Detroit at Seattle

Sunday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

NFL GameDay Previews — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2/ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel, 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:59 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/MSG Network, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — Sportsnet/NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports SoCal/Altitude, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington — TVA Sports/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas — TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of 2021 — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Anaheim at Colorado/New Jersey at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Winnipeg at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Trials of Bobby Hoppe — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Musial Awards — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

No No: A Dockumentary — Fubo Sports Network, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: DeMar De Rozan — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Eric Dickerson — Fubo Sports Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)