All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Brisbane Bandits at Adelaide Giants — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Eleven Sports, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 9

North Carolina-Wilmington at Towson — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

High Point at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Syracuse — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Butler at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — FS1, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — FS1, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s — Week 9

North Carolina at Syracuse — ACC Network, noon

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Dayton at St. Louis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Murray State at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Butler at UConn — SNY, 6:30 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 3:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5:15 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Collin Morikawa — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Season Preview — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Jokerit vs. Barys — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 19

Real Valladolid vs. Elche — beIN Sports, 12:50 p.m.

Cádiz vs. Levante — beIN Sports Español, 12:50 p.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 3:20 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

McGregor vs. Alvarez (11/12/2016) — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

DC & Helwani — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top Ten Right Now: Left Fielders — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Utah — NBA TV/Fox Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Altitude, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Open Court: HBCU Coaches — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2020 Playoff Week 2 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: First & Favorites — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Philadelphia — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Rangers — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Sportsnet/NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa — TVA Sports/TSN3/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — NHL Network/Sportsnet/Altitude/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Confidential — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Backstory: The Tale of Te’o — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)