All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

Canisius at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Akron — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — FS1, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Evansville — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northern Illinois — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham — SNY/MASN/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Duke at Florida State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Duke at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware — FloSports, 6 p.m.

High Point at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Radford — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Longwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at Drexel — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Season Preview — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From The Pros: Harry Higgs — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 23: Critical Body Moves — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Jennifer Kupcho — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Heavyweights — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

Minnesota at New York — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: A Raider, a Seagull & a Goalpost — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Ottawa — MSG Western New York/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports South/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — ESPN+/Hulu, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington — TSN3/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas — TSN2/RDS/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Calgary — Bally Sports Florida/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vancouver at Nashville/Montreal at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group B, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Malawi vs. Senegal — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

Group B, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Zimbabwe vs. Guinea — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group C, Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon

Ghana vs. Comoros — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Group C, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Gabon vs. Morocco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:55 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 21

Aberdeen vs Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 22

Karagümrük vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Bundesliga Special: World at their Feet: Bundesliga’s Rising Stars — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Miami/Coral Gables — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Erica Wheeler — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (All Courts) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (All Courts) — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round (Margaret Court & Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.