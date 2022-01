All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Boxing

Inside PBC Boxing: Championship Fights — FS1, 7 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing: Future Stars — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Purdue at Illinois — Fox, noon

George Mason at George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Cornell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Howard — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Penn at Princeton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Elon — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at Maryland-Eastern Shore — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra — SNY/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Yale at Brown — NESN/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Northeastern — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drake at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada — FS1, 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball — Big Ten Network, noon

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, noon

Maryland-Baltimore County at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, noon

East Tennessee State at Mercer — ESPN+, 12:05 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Albany at Hartford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Brown at Yale — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at Maryland-Eastern Shore — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulane at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UConn at Oregon — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Buffalo — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Seattle — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Brooklyn) at Long Island University — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Montana State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina Women’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

UCLA at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 23: Critical Body Moves — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Lexi Thompson — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1986 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

USA Hockey

All-American Game, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

Team Blue vs. Team White — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

ECHL

2022 All-Star Classic, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Icemen vs. ECHL All-Stars — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Boston — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Washington, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland — YES/Bally Sports Ohio, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis — TNT/Bally Sports Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:39 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — TNT/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando — Root Sports Plus/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

The Arena: MLK Day — TNT, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Open Court: HBCU Coaches — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Oklahoma City Blue at Texas Legends — Bally Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Super Wild Card Weekend

NFC Wild Card, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Wild Card Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/ABC, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Manning Cast — ESPN2, 8:13 p.m.

Wild Card Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Buffalo — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Western New York, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Sportsone One/Bally Sports North/Altitude, 3 p.m./Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles at San Jose — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona — ESPN+/Hulu/TSN2/RDS, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle — NBC Sports Chicago/Root Sports, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m.

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group Play — Matchday 3

Group A, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Group A, Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cape Verde vs. Cameroon — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round (All Courts) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round (Margaret Court & Rod Laver Arena) — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Australian Open Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.