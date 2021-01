All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Perth Heat at Brisbane Bandits — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 7 p.m.

Perth Heat at Adelaide Giants — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Eleven Sports, 11 p.m.

Boxing

PBC Countdown: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax — Fox, 5 p.m.

PBC Collection: Plant vs. De Angel (08/23/2016) — FS1, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 8

Iowa at Northwestern — CBS, noon

American at Navy — ESPN+, noon

Penn State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Maine at Vermont — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Army at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at College of Charleston — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Marshall — CBS on Facebook, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Binghamton — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

UMass at Fordham — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Fresno State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Indiana State at Illinois State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Carolina State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Iona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 4 p.m.

Dayton vs. George Washington (at EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA) — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN, 5 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Albany — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Tarleton State at Weber State — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s — Week 8

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

Cincinnati at Central Florida — ESPNU, noon

George Washington at George Mason — ESPN+, noon

Maine at Albany — ESPN+, noon

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Fordham at St. Louis — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Rider — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Elon — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Morgan State at Delaware State — YouTube, 1 p.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Hartford at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville State at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Duquense — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Hofstra — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary — FloHoops, 2 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s — FS1, 2 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

American at Navy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boston University at Army — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Aston Villa vs. Everton — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m./NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 2:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:05 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11:05 a.m.

Premier League Live — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5:15 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Men’s Free Skate — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

Lille OSC vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 (08/20/2016) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC 257: Countdown — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz (03/05/2016) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

MLB Tonight: Week in Review — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Curt Gowdy — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

New York at Boston — NBA TV/MSG Network/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Utah at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento — Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

NFL Playoffs

AFC Divisional Playoff Game, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs — CBS/CBS All Access/ESPN Deportes, 3:05 p.m.

NFC Divisional Playoff Game, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints — Fox, 6:40 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Posteason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon

The NFL Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Game of the Week

Washington at Pittsburgh — NBC/Sportsnet, noon

Chicago at Florida — NHL Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Greatest Rookie Debuts — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

The Soccer Xtra — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 8 p.m.

The Best of This is SportsCenter: The Superstars –ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Super Copa de España

Final, Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao — ESPN, 2:55 p.m.