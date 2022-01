All Times Eastern



SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Boxing

PBC Collection: Lopez vs. Cruz (04/28/2018) — FS1, 8 p.m.

PBC Collection: Thurman vs. Garcia (03/04/2017) — FS1, 9 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing: Championship Fights — FS1, 10 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing: Future Stars — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Butler vs. Villanova (at Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, PA) — FS1, noon

Binghamton at Maine — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Iona — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Marist — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Rider — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgetown vs. St. John’s (at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY) — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Lehigh — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 4 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Louisville at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Cincinnati at East Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Providence — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at Creighton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee — ESPN, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Washington at USC — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Arkansas — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Wichita State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Alabama at Florida — ABC, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Western Michigan at Colorado College — Bally Sports, 9:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

Liverpool vs. Brentford — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Leeds United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, noon

eSports

Madden NFL Ultimate Wild Card Tournament — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, East Honolulu, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 21

Elche vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 21

AS Monaco vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Troyes AC vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Lille OSC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Live — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Detroit — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Utah at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Salt Lake City Stars at Birmingham Squadron — NBA TV/WABM, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Windy City Bulls — WACY/NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at South Bay Lakers — Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NFL Playoffs

Super Wild Card Weekend

NFC Wild Card, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Fox, 1:05 p.m.

NFC Wild Card, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys — CBS/Nickelodeon/Paramount+/Amazon, 4:40 p.m.

AFC Wild Card, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo, 8:15 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

The NFL Today — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Telemundo — Telemundo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, midnight

NHL

Vancouver at Washington — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington, 2 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group F, Limbe Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon

Gambia vs. Mali — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:50 a.m.

Tunisia vs. Mauritania — beIN Sports, 1:30 a.m. (Monday, delayed)

Group E, Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Sierra Leone — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

Algeria vs. Equatorial Guinea — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Supercopa de España

Semifinal, King Fahd International Stadium, Rihadh, Saudi Arabia

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Real Madrid — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 2:55 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3:55 p.m.

E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Unwritten Rules Vol. 2 — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 3 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.