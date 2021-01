All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Perth Heat at Brisbane Heat — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Eleven Sports, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside Boxing — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 8

Hofstra at Delaware — FloHoops, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Monmouth — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Hampton at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia at Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duquense at St. Bonaventure — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wright State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Long Beach State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Oakland — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at North Texas — Stadium, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at North Dakota — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Maryland-Bethesda at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers — FS1, 9 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s — Week 8

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, noon

La Salle at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, noon

Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago — ESPN+, noon

Oakland at Detroit Mercy — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Bryant — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Texas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Hampton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

URI at Richmond — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at North Dakota — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Drake — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+. 6 p.m.

Bradley at Evansville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-San Diego — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Maine at Providence — NESN, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College — NESN, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Holy Cross at Boston College — NESNplus, 2 p.m.

College Wrestling

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Rhythm Dance — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Ladies’ Free Skate — NBC, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Spartak Moscow vs. Jokerit — Eleven Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

Montpellier HSC vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Holloway vs. Ortega (12/08/2018) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Total Combat — Fubo Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Milwaukee — ESPN/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southeast (Tennessee)/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah — Fox Sports Southeast (South)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Fox Sports New Orleans/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Tampa Bay — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NHL Network/Sportsnet/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa — RDS/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — ESPN+/Fox Sports Midwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Sailing

America’s Cup

Challenger Series — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuator — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 9 pm.

Drinks With Binks — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Story: Alex & Eli — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN/Univision, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)