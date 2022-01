All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Buffalo at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Saint Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois — FS1, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Bald Men on Campus — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

St. John’s at Providence — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Utah — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Boston College at New Hampshire — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Oregon State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships

Day 3, Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia

Men’s Free Skate — E!, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, East Honolulu, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Asian Tour

The Singapore International, Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course), Tanah Merah, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour of Australasia

Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 21

OGC Nice vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Kattar vs. Chikadze — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — TSN1/TSN4/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — ESPN/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Long Island Nets — Yes app, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Facebook, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Salt Lake City Stars — Spectrum SportsNet, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The Timeline: A Tale of Two Cities, Part 1 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Timeline: A Tale of Two Cities, Part 2 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Florida — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports Southwest Plus/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Senegal vs. Guinea — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

Malawi vs. Zimbabwe — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group C, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Morocco vs. Comoros — beIN Sports Xtra, 10:50 a.m.

Gabon vs. Ghana — beIN Sports Xtra, 1:50 p.m.

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 21

Beşiktaş vs. Gaziantepspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter Americano — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: Finals: Adelaide International 2 (WTA Tour)/Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, midnight