All Times Eastern

Baseball

Australian Baseball League

Perth Heat at Brisbane Bandits — AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest Plus)/Eleven Sports, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 8

Central Florida at Temple — ESPN+, noon

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA — FS1, 5 p.m.

Hampton at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Calvin at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana — FS1, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Montana — Pluto TV, 7 p.m.

Portland State at Montana State — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Tennessee State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa — FS1, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Eastern Washington — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Colorado State vs. San Jose State (at Grand Canyon University Arena, Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, AZ) — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — FS1, 11 p.m.

Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

Basketball Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s — Week 8

Eastern Kentucky at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Davidson at Dayton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Murray State at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — ESPN, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Montana at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 8 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Florida at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Portland State — Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3;30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Pairs’ Short Program — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Ladies’ Short Program — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sony Open, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event

Aldo vs. Holloway/Gadelha vs. Kowalkiewicz — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Bellator 162

Shlemenko vs. Grove (10/21/2016) — CBS Sports Network, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Baseball: Curt Gowdy — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto — Fox Sports Southeast (Carolinas)/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio — TNT/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Denver — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Portland — Fox Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Shaq Life: Shaq of All Trades — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Boston at New Jersey — NESN/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — NHL Network/TVA Sports/MSG Plus 2/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo — ESPN+/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Washington/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — ESPN+/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — NHL Network/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6;30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Lisa Leslie Throws Down! — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)