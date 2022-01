All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

Iona at Fairfield — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Canisius — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Towson — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

USC at Stanford — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Akron — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Western Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Kent State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NVU-Johnson at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette — FS1, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison — NBC Sports Washington Plus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Dillard at New Orleans — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola (Chicago) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Providence at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Women’s

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Houston at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Xavier — FloSports, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Charl Schwartzel — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Arnold Palmer vs. Gary Player — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Wonderful World of Golf: Dan Sikes vs. Al Geiberger vs. Peter Alliss — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Semifinal, 2nd Leg, Frölundaborgs Isstadion, Göthenberg, Sweden

Frölunda Göthenberg vs. Rögle Ängelholm — NHL Network, noon

NBA

Oklahoma City at Washington — Bally Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto –Bally Sports Arizona/TSN1/TSN3/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — Bally Sports Detroit Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Altitude/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League

Capital Go-Go at Lakeland Magic — ESPN+/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree TV, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 18 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Remembering Fallen Heroes — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Columbus — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Sun/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville — Altitude 2/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas — TSN4/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose — ESPN+/Hulu, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations

Group E, Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon

Algeria vs. Sierra Leone — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

Group D, Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon

Nigeria vs. Egypt — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Welcome to Qatar — beIN Sports Xtra, 7:30 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports Xtra, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Donald Penn — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Adelaide International 2 (WTA Tour)/Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.