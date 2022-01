All Times Eastern

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CANCELLATIONS AND POSTPONEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

College Basketball

Men’s

Campbell at Winthrop — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Army at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Boston University at American — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Siena at Iona — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Seattle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lamar at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff

National Championship Game, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Georgia at Alabama — ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Megacast

Film Room with Jimbo Fisher — ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Command Center — ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.

Skycast — ESPNews, 8:15 p.m.

Skycam — ESPN 4K, 8:15 p.m.

Hometown Radio Call (Alabama 1st half/Georgia 2nd half) — SEC Network, 8:15 p.m.

Alabama Hometown Radio — ESPN app, 8:15 p.m.

Georgia Hometown Radio — ESPN app, 8:15 p.m.

High Skycast — ESPN app, 8:15 p.m.

All-22 — ESPN app, 8:15 p.m.

Halftime Bands — ESPN app, halftime

College Football Live — ESPN/ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN/ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College GameDay live from Indianapolis, IN — ESPN/ESPNU, 5:57 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame Showcase — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Postgame Show — ESPN, 11:45 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 11:45 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11:45 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa — ESPN+, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1995 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2021 U.S. Women’s Open: Saso Strikes Gold at Olympic — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 20

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Elche — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Title Fights — ESPNews, 11:45 a.m.

UFC Top 10: Slugfests — ESPN2, 12:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time: 10-1 — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Milwaukee at Charlotte — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Utah at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at New York — Bally Sports Southwest/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland — YES/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 9;30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Memphis Hustle — NBC Sports Bay Area, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, noon

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Washington — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado — Root Sports/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New York Rangers at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/MSG Plus/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Seattle at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group B, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Senegal vs. Zimbabwe — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 a.m.

Guinea vs. Malawi — beIN Sports, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group C, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Morocco vs. Ghana — beIN Sports Extra, 10:50 a.m.

Comoros vs. Gabon — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:55 p.m.

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 20

Fenerbahçe vs. Demirspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:55 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court: Adelaide International 2 (WTA Tour)/Sydney Tennis Classic (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.